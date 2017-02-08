Potsdam Museum Concert Series Starts Feb 25

What a Raquette Music and Dance, the organization behind the Ives Park Concert Series and Caroling in Potsdam events have annouced their Cabin Fever Concert Series, starting on Saturday, February 25th at 4 pm in the Potsdam Public Museum, located in the Civic Center, 2 Park St, Potsdam.

The new winter concert series begins with a sitar and tabla Indian music concert with Tomek Regulski and SUNY Potsdam graduate Rob Morrison. The series also includes an evening of jazz with Bret Zvacek, trombone, and Paul Meyers, guitar, on March 4th at 7 pm; Don’t Tell Darlings, bluegrass and old-time country, on March 11th at 4 pm; and Miss Angie’s Music, children’s songs and shadow puppet theater, on March 25th at 4 pm.

As with the Ives Park Concert Series, the Cabin Fever Concert Series is supported by the graphic design work of Catherine LaPointe-Vollmer of LaPointe Illustrations and sound engineering by Marcus Alvarez of M.A. Entertainment.

These concerts are free, family-friendly and open to the public. There will be a bucket passed for donations.

The Potsdam Public Museum is located at 2 Park St, Potsdam, and parking is available in the Police Department lot as well as on Main and Elm Streets. The Potsdam Public Museum is a non-profit educational institution that strives to collect, preserve, study and exhibit artifacts and materials relating to the history of Potsdam, and the surrounding area. The Museum, founded in 1940, is a department of the Village of Potsdam, with policy governed by an independent board of trustees.

What a Raquette Music and Dance, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that works to foster the cultural community of music and dance in the North Country. For more details about the organization and their programs visit their website.