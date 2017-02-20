Presentation on Stoddard’s 2,000-Mile Canoe Trip Tuesday

Tuesday, February 21, at 1 pm at the Chapman Museum in Glens Falls, Chapman Curator Jillian Mulder will present an illustrated talk about Seneca Ray Stoddard’s multi-year trip up the Atlantic coast in a canoe entitled Stoddard’s Adventure on “The Atlantis.”

Over the course of five years, from 1883-1887, Glens Falls photographer Seneca Ray Stoddard completed a five stage journey by canoe. Stoddard and a companion traveled down the Hudson River to New York City and northward up the Atlantic coast, finally ending at the Bay of Fundy, Canada. It was the first time a small craft of that size had ventured the nearly 2,000 miles following the New England coast to the Canadian Maritimes.

Stoddard’s original intention had been to employ his canoe as a tender and to find a more suitable vessel to take him each leg of his journey, all the while photographing historic places along the way. However, Stoddard was forced to alter his plans and thus take on a far more challenging quest. When he arrived in New York City he found that the press had been misinformed and was heralding his voyage as one being pursued solely by canoe. Stoddard, of course, could not risk the appearance of being cowardly by backing out, thereby setting the stage for an epic adventure – The Voyage of the Canoe “Atlantis.”

Photo: Seneca Ray Stoddard, accompanied by R.B. Burchard in the Atlantis near Woods Hole, Massachusetts, 1884. The canoe, which measured 18 feet long by 3 feet wide, was made by Fletcher Joyner of Glen Lake.