Professional Career Opportunities in NYS Government

The Department of Civil Service has announced the upcoming Professional Career Opportunities (PCO) exam, a State exam that provides individuals with access to a wide array of job opportunities in New York State government.

The PCO exam, scheduled to be held this year on April 8, 9, and 15, is one exam that is used by State agencies to fill more than 100 entry-level professional jobs across a range of disciplines, including health and human services, environmental conservation, human resources, administrative analysis, and transportation.

This year, the PCO exam will be expanded to college juniors for the first time, including approximately 80,000 SUNY and CUNY juniors pursuing bachelor’s degrees. In addition, this will be the first year that the PCO exam will be held at SUNY Albany, SUNY Old Westbury and Bronx Community College, among other locations throughout the State, to complement the Department’s larger strategic recruitment efforts to expand testing venues and reach a diverse pool of candidates.

Individuals with a bachelor’s degree and college juniors and seniors expecting to earn a bachelor’s degree by September 1, 2018, are eligible to apply for the PCO exam. Qualified candidates must complete and submit an exam application by February 22, 2017. To view the exam announcement and apply online, click here.

The majority of positions filled through this exam require two-year traineeships during which individuals gain the necessary knowledge and experience to perform the full responsibilities of the position.

An introductory video, questionnaire, and more details regarding exam eligibility can also be found here.