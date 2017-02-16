Raquette Lake Winter Carnival February 17-19

It’s still playtime and for those visitors and Adirondackers on the Winter Carnival tour, Raquette Lake is the next stop for some wintertime fun, whether for a brief layover or a long stay.

According to the Long Lake Parks and Recreation Department’s Cindy Black, the Raquette Lake Winter Carnival has grown over the years with locals and visitors joining in the fun. Snowmobile season is still in full swing so people make Raquette Lake a destination for the February 17-19 weekend.

“Most of the events are centrally located around the Raquette Lake Library,“ says Black. “The events are set up so people can just observe and relax or pick out the events they wish to participate in. There are a range of activities to choose from that appeal to various groups.”

A community potluck kicks off the weekend at the Raquette Lake Firehall then continues to next day with a frying pan toss, chainsaw cross-cut competition, tug-o-war, as well as magic shows, bonfire and evening fireworks.

“The fireworks will be right on display over the lake,” says Black. “People can also register for the events right at the library. There is sledding, an obstacle course, balloon chase and other events. Anyone competing in the frying pan toss and ice golf competitions have the chance to win cash prizes.”

The Raquette Lake weekend culminates with Trivia Night at the Winter Boat, but the fun then moves to Long Lake with daily children’s activities planned for “Winter Wonderland Week.” Enjoy winter!

Photo of Raquette Lake Winter Carnival games provided by Long Lake Parks and Recreation.