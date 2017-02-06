Schoolyard Maple Sugaring Program Announced

In partnership with the New York State Maple Foundation, New York Agriculture in the Classroom and Cornell Cooperative Extension have announced a maple syrup contest for grades Pre-K through 12.

Classrooms will be paired with a local maple producer to help guide them through the syrup-making process. Each division (elementary, middle school, high school) will be judged for taste, clarity, and color by a panel of maple experts this May.

Every registered classroom will receive grade-specific lessons, a book, and an official contest plastic maple jug to package syrup in.

To eligible groups must be Pre-k through 12th grade classes in NYS, FFA chapters, home school groups or private schools. Multiple classrooms from the same school are also eligible.

Register your classroom by February 15, 2017 here.