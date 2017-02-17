Ski Songs Sing-Along And Beer-Share Saturday in Placid

High Peaks Cyclery will host a Ski Song Sing-along from 7 to 9 pm Saturday, February 18 at their next-door Guide House at 2733 Main Street in Lake Placid. Live music will be provided by Barry Oreck.

This free sing-along and beer-share will provide the chance to listen to popular ski songs and share favorite beers with the group.

To warm up for the beer-share, a free Night Fat Bike Ride with Salsa Bike Company will start at 5 pm and end right before the Singalong.

Photo: The cover of Bob Gibson’s 1959 Ski Songs album.