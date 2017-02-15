Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Small Farm Marketing and Growing Shiitakes Feb 17th

Warren County Soil & Water is continuing year four of its “Farm Talks” on Friday, February 17th from 6 to 8 pm at DEC’s Warrensburg Office, 232 Golf Course Road.

The first presentation of the night will be “Growing Shiitake Mushrooms” with Casey Holzworth from Kelsey’s Quarter Acre Farm. Shiitake mushrooms are a relatively easy addition to any small farm or home garden and they can grow in inoculated hardwood logs like oaks, maples, or ironwood. Casey’s presentation will cover growing environments, usable logs, inoculation of logs, growing climates, and harvesting. Mushroom cultivation is growing in popularity due to the market response and limited space needed to cultivate.

The second presentation of the night is “Growing a Small Farm & Marketing It” with Hal Bain of Sunset Farm. With the rise of social media, online marketing, and even farmer’s markets, it is more important now than ever for farms to properly market their services and products to potential consumers. Hal will discuss how his farm has steady grown over the years from his marketing strategies. He will cover how marketing the farm is as important as growing his produce.

RSVP to Nick Rowell at (518) 623-3119 or nrowell123@nycap.rr.com as seating is limited.

