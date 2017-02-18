Sneak Preview Of Adirondack Explorer’s Next Issue

The February meeting of the Adirondack Park Agency’s board was a busy one. The staff spent two days discussing the Boreas Ponds Tract, diving deep into the ecology of the place. The board, however, took no action on the classification of the 20,758-acre parcel, which has stirred up so much debate on the Almanack. That decision could come this spring.

The board also discussed the controversial Lake Flower Resort in Saranac Lake. Many people have argued that the hotel would be too big and too close to Lake Flower, but the APA board voted to approve the project.

Both stories are covered in-depth in the March/April issue of the Adirondack Explorer, which is now at the printer’s.

Our cover photo was shot by Mike Lynch from the newly refurbished fire tower on St. Regis Mountain. Mike skied across Upper St. Regis Lake and then hiked to the summit with Doug Fitzgerald, one of the founders of Friends of St. Regis Mountain Fire Tower, which fixed up the tower with the state’s help. It had been closed for years. More of Mike’s photos — and his story — appear inside the issue.

In another recreation article, I write about skiing to Avalanche Lake and Lake Colden — one of the mega-classic ski tours of the Adirondacks. We finished the day by skiing Whale’s Tail Pass. I also write about a classic ice climb near Chapel Pond: Crystal Ice Tower and White Line Fever.

In the March/April issue, we say goodbye to our longtime publisher, Tom Woodman, and welcome his successor Tracy Ormsbee. Both have deep connections to the Adirondacks. Tom grew up in Lake Placid and attended Northwood School. Tracy, a longtime editor at the Albany Times Union, has been coming to her family’s camp in Long Lake since she was a girl.

Mike Lynch also contributed stories on young adults who choose to live in the Adirondacks because they love wilderness, on North Creek’s hopes for a ski-history museum, and on the state’s demolition of a much-photographed and beloved red barn in Keene.

Rick Karlin, one of our freelancers, writes about the state’s plan to create a $32 million Gateway to the Adirondacks near Northway Exit 29, the site of the moldering Frontier Town theme park.

Neal Burdick reviews a DVD about Verplanck Colvin, the nineteenth-century surveyor who played a big role in the establishment of the Adirondack Park and protection of the Forest Preserve.

In a review of a book on our dysfunctional state government, historian Philip Terrie concludes that convening a constitutional convention to fix the system may only make it worse. We also review a history of American mountaineering and two memoirs by Lorraine Duvall, a passionate paddler and wilderness lover.

Larry Master contributed photos of the Ross’s gull that visited Tupper Lake this winter — an extremely rare sighting. In his “Birdwatch” column, John Thaxton writes about the northern goshawk, a fierce predator. In “On the Wild Side,” Ed Kanze describes the reawakening of life that occurs during ice-out.

In a Viewpoint column, Pete Nelson delves into the mystery of the true source of the Hudson River. In another Viewpoint, Explorer founder Dick Beamish envisions a bike route that would enable people to cycle from Saratoga Springs to Lake Placid — on rail trails and wide-shouldered roads.

In this issue’s debate, Roger Dziengeleski, a retired Finch, Pruyn executive, and Bill Ingersoll, co-founder of Adirondack Wilderness Advocates, disagree over whether the state should maintain the dam at Boreas Ponds.

On our Outdoor Skills page, artist Jerry Russell illustrates how skiers use climbing skins to ascend steep terrain.

We’ve already shared with the Almanack one story from the March/April issue: an update on a lawsuit that seeks to block the state from removing 34 miles of track between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid. We’ll post others in the coming weeks.