Trump In The Adirondacks: Tweets From the Tower

Editor’s note: The Adirondack Explorer newsmagazine ran an editorial about Donald Trump in its January/February issue. After it appeared, the following email appeared in Tad Welch’s inbox. We’re not sure why. All we know is that Tad’s reply was routed through a Russian server.

Every day before my Twitter storms I admire photos of me from the opposition party media. Saw the one in the Adirondack Explorer. Sad. Make it bigger next time, okay? Maybe a centerfold. I do great centerfolds.

Never heard of the Adirondack Park before Kellyanne told me. “Where is it?” I said. “Up north,” she said. So I took a look from my office on the 437th floor. Only saw an incredible reflection of me in the gold-tinted glass. That and the Bronx.

Decided to take a road trip and see the Park for myself. Maybe make a huge real estate deal while I’m there. Kellyanne drove. She has two driver’s licenses to go with the two states where she votes.

I told Kellyanne, “Take me somewhere that sounds big and powerful.” So she set the GPS for Lyon Mountain village. Great choice. Amazing choice. I mean, what’s stronger and bigger that a lion and a mountain? Ha!! Trick question. I am!!

Couldn’t believe the carnage when I got there. Hollowed out mines and rusting tombstones. That’s right – stones rust. Happens all the time. But it’s a nice village, even if the name is misspelled.

BTW, Kellyanne took a wrong turn on the way through Clinton (nasty woman) County and ended up in Merrill (over-rated actress). Loser names. Terrible.

Stopped at the Iron Ore (or what?) Market. Excellent name. Bet they sell only American made iron. I have plenty from China so got gas and Tic Tacs instead. The woman behind the counter seemed unimpressed by my hugeness. Suspect she’s near-sighted. That or she has a daughter.

Decided to break the ice and said, “What do you folks up here need from me?” “Nothing,” the woman said. “We take care of ourselves.” Then a customer said, “Why don’t you get rid of the black flies?”

“Consider it done!” I said. “We’ll build a wall to keep the bugs out. Make it out of iron from this market.” I was sounding fabulous. “We’ll make the black flies pay for it, along with bugs of every other color. But not the white ones.”

Then I had another tremendous idea. People have no idea how many really tremendous ideas I have. I said to the woman, “What you need is something in the Park besides a wall that’s really big.” Without looking at me (she must need glasses or something) the woman said, “We already do. Marcy.”

Hmm, I thought. Marcy sounds like a hugely important person. “Kellyanne,” I said, “Invite Marcy to the Tower sometime.” Kellyanne didn’t hear me. She was already outside, lying prone where she’d slipped on the ice.

I left the Adirondacks feeling larger than the Park. And to the folks I met I say this: I alone will bring back your coal mining jobs. I, Donald, will return the lions to the mountain. Believe me. The coming change will, like me, be amazing. Amazing and unpresidented.