Trump In The Adirondacks: Tweets From the Tower

Editor’s note: The Adirondack Explorer newsmagazine ran an editorial about Donald Trump in its January/February issue. After it appeared, the following email appeared in Tad Welch’s inbox. We’re not sure why. All we know is that Tad’s reply was routed through a Russian server.
Every day before my Twitter storms I admire photos of me from the opposition party media. Saw the one in the Adirondack Explorer. Sad. Make it bigger next time, okay? Maybe a centerfold. I do great centerfolds.
Never heard of the Adirondack Park before Kellyanne told me. “Where is it?” I said. “Up north,” she said. So I took a look from my office on the 437th floor. Only saw an incredible reflection of me in the gold-tinted glass. That and the Bronx.
Decided to take a road trip and see the Park for myself. Maybe make a huge real estate deal while I’m there. Kellyanne drove. She has two driver’s licenses to go with the two states where she votes.
I told Kellyanne, “Take me somewhere that sounds big and powerful.” So she set the GPS for Lyon Mountain village. Great choice. Amazing choice. I mean, what’s stronger and bigger that a lion and a mountain? Ha!! Trick question. I am!!
Couldn’t believe the carnage when I got there. Hollowed out mines and rusting tombstones. That’s right – stones rust. Happens all the time. But it’s a nice village, even if the name is misspelled.
BTW, Kellyanne took a wrong turn on the way through Clinton (nasty woman) County and ended up in Merrill (over-rated actress). Loser names. Terrible.
Stopped at the Iron Ore (or what?) Market. Excellent name. Bet they sell only American made iron. I have plenty from China so got gas and Tic Tacs instead. The woman behind the counter seemed unimpressed by my hugeness. Suspect she’s near-sighted. That or she has a daughter.
Decided to break the ice and said, “What do you folks up here need from me?” “Nothing,” the woman said. “We take care of ourselves.” Then a customer said, “Why don’t you get rid of the black flies?”
“Consider it done!” I said. “We’ll build a wall to keep the bugs out. Make it out of iron from this market.” I was sounding fabulous. “We’ll make the black flies pay for it, along with bugs of every other color. But not the white ones.”
Then I had another tremendous idea. People have no idea how many really tremendous ideas I have. I said to the woman, “What you need is something in the Park besides a wall that’s really big.” Without looking at me (she must need glasses or something) the woman said, “We already do. Marcy.”
Hmm, I thought. Marcy sounds like a hugely important person. “Kellyanne,” I said, “Invite Marcy to the Tower sometime.” Kellyanne didn’t hear me. She was already outside, lying prone where she’d slipped on the ice.
I left the Adirondacks feeling larger than the Park. And to the folks I met I say this: I alone will bring back your coal mining jobs. I, Donald, will return the lions to the mountain. Believe me. The coming change will, like me, be amazing. Amazing and unpresidented.
Not funny. Stupid, really.
Phew……I panicked when I saw this headline!!!
Please keep the Adirondacks hidden from Trump! Shhhhh!!!
Very clever.
Thank you for making me smile.
. .. or, as Saranac Lakers would say, “Happy Carnival”.
Hilarious! And spot on.
I’ve been reading Ron Powers’ brilliant biography of Mark Twain. No doubt W. Epaminondas Adrastus Blab would have approved.
This was Bigly. The best.
First, I think Trump has already qualified for the worst President ever but we still should give him some time to solidify the position.
However, I come to Adirondack Almanac for a respite from national politics. After all, we went eight years without any Obama jokes.
If I wanted to hear this stuff all I would have to do is listen to CNN for a couple of hours.
I didn’t see anything overly political – mostly jabs at his personality. He demands attention and he gets it.
Somehow it’s always appropriate to mock those whom we disagree. As witty as this article is, can we please refrain from politics and stick with what unites and not divides such as the beauty and mutual love for the Adirondacks?
I hope he dosent Bring back coal. I like breathing CLEAN AIR. Solar power is great. I haven’t paid so much for my electronic in so long.
Best money i spent.
Liz,
I grew up with a coal furnace. Nothing like black snow… But we always had cinders for the driveway.
Can’t believe you would print this garbage!
Wow! Libtards everywhere it seems.
Hilarious! Thanks for the laugh. I needed that!
Hmmmm – the comments show the GREAT DIVIDE in the country today. Who’s gonna close that? It isn’t just politics – 10 million men (that’s men, not including women) don’t work at all. They’ve left the job market. They live on disability, family, welfare and underground work. The economy is twisted and has been for 40 years. 12% of job loss is Globalization, 88% is productivity and automation losses – all well and good, but no administration including this one has ANY answers to this primary social schism. Everyone remembers the one income household – enough for a house, a car, a truck, college for the kids. They want it back, and they’re looking for Trump to spearhead it.
Where does he stand on Boreas Ponds?
Respect, caring attitudes, and a sense of responsibility CAN bring us all together, even our leaders. See the humor for what it is. Let’s unite and move on, healing our differences to strengthen our great nation!!