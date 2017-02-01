Wednesday, February 1, 2017

ADK’s Western Trails Guidebook Coming Soon

adk mountain clubWestern Trails, the fourth of six volumes in Adirondack Mountain Club’s (ADK) Forest Preserve Series is set to release the beginning of February.

The guidebook includes 7 Wilderness areas, 13 Wild Forest Areas, the extensive St. Regis Canoe Area, 1 Primitive Area, and 2 state forests. Also included is the relatively new Cranberry Lake 50, a 50-mile hiker’s challenge that falls within this region.

Western Trails is edited by Norm Landis and Bradly Pendergraft. Landis served as editor of ADK’s former West-Central Region guide and is a semi-retired writer and editor at the Daily Sentinel of Rome, New York! Pendergraft started his career as a geologist in Alaska before moving to Parisville, New York, where he farmed, built a consulting firm, and later taught Geology for many years.

This guide book will be available in softcover at ADK stores in Lake George and Lake Placid, by calling (800) 395-8080 or in ADK’s online store. Club members will receive 20% off their purchase of the guidebook.

A version of this article was first published by the Adirondack Mountain Club.


Stephanie Coppola

Stephanie Coppola is the Marketing Communications Manager at Adirondack Mountain Club. She grew up in upstate New York and just returned to the area last year. She is an avid outdoors enthusiast who loves spending time in the Finger Lakes, hiking, and skiing.


