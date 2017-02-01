ADK’s Western Trails Guidebook Coming Soon

Western Trails , the fourth of six volumes in Adirondack Mountain Club’s (ADK) Forest Preserve Series is set to release the beginning of February.

The guidebook includes 7 Wilderness areas, 13 Wild Forest Areas, the extensive St. Regis Canoe Area, 1 Primitive Area, and 2 state forests. Also included is the relatively new Cranberry Lake 50, a 50-mile hiker’s challenge that falls within this region.

Western Trails is edited by Norm Landis and Bradly Pendergraft. Landis served as editor of ADK’s former West-Central Region guide and is a semi-retired writer and editor at the Daily Sentinel of Rome, New York! Pendergraft started his career as a geologist in Alaska before moving to Parisville, New York, where he farmed, built a consulting firm, and later taught Geology for many years.

This guide book will be available in softcover at ADK stores in Lake George and Lake Placid, by calling (800) 395-8080 or in ADK’s online store. Club members will receive 20% off their purchase of the guidebook.

A version of this article was first published by the Adirondack Mountain Club.