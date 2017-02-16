Westport’s Depot Theatre Announces 39th Season

The Depot Theatre has announced the details for its 39th Season. The main stage lineup will feature three productions: a new comedy with penguins; the true story of the infamous “singer” Florence Foster Jenkins; and a musical tour of 1950’s with an aspiring girl group.

Opening the season on July 7th in its East Coast Premiere, A Brief History of Penguins & Promiscuity is a new comedy in which Victorian literature, Penguin musk, shotguns, fantasy men, and French waiters all collide in this racy look at paternity. A Brief History of Penguins won the LA Ovation Award for Best New Play in 2016.

Next up, Souvenir is a funny and touching look at the New York Socialite who thought she could sing, but couldn’t — at all. This true story about her awful, off key recitals became a sensation in the late 1930’s and early 40’s with everyone in on the joke except her.

Closing the season, The Taffetas will preform a story of a four woman girl group desperately trying to get on The Ed Sullivan Show in the 1950’s. They’ll sing such classics as “Mr. Sandman”, “Johnny Angel”, “Dedicated to the One I Love”, and more.

In addition, the new reading series, page2stage, will feature new works and the playwrights will be in attendance at each reading to hear your feedback and answer questions.

Season subscriptions will be available for purchase in March. Single tickets go on sale to the public on June 1. For more information, updates and program announcements, click here or contact the box office at (518) 962-4449.