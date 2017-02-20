Monday, February 20, 2017

Whallonsburg Grange Lyceum Series Begins

During February and March, the Whallonsburg Grange Hall will host four lectures focused on the interconnection of agriculture and community development.

This series, entitled “Living and Farming on This Land,” is co-sponsored by the Essex Farm Institute, and follows the fall Lyceum series which discussed humans’ impact on the surrounding landscape throughout history.

The winter series begins on Tuesday, February 21, presenting “Living and Farming with Carnivores: A panel discussion.” Speakers include Geri Vistein, Carnivore Conservation Biologist; Abby Sadaukas, Applecreek Farm in Bowdoinham, Maine; and Shaun Gillilland, Ben Wever Farm in Willsboro.

Lectures continue with “Women in the Early Grange Movement: Standing Together” on February 28, presented by Mary-Nell Bockman, Grange board member; “Raising Less Corn and More Hell: Facing the Crisis in Rural America” with Siena Chrisman, researcher and writer; and concluding with “From Soil to Table: Growing (and Eating) Better Food” presented by Dan Kittredge, organic farmer and Director of the Bionutrient Food Association.

All lectures begin at 7:30 pm. Admission is $5.00, farmers and students are free. For more information, click here.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
