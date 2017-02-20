Whallonsburg Grange Lyceum Series Begins

During February and March, the Whallonsburg Grange Hall will host four lectures focused on the interconnection of agriculture and community development.

This series, entitled “Living and Farming on This Land,” is co-sponsored by the Essex Farm Institute, and follows the fall Lyceum series which discussed humans’ impact on the surrounding landscape throughout history.

The winter series begins on Tuesday, February 21, presenting “Living and Farming with Carnivores: A panel discussion.” Speakers include Geri Vistein, Carnivore Conservation Biologist; Abby Sadaukas, Applecreek Farm in Bowdoinham, Maine; and Shaun Gillilland, Ben Wever Farm in Willsboro.

Lectures continue with “Women in the Early Grange Movement: Standing Together” on February 28, presented by Mary-Nell Bockman, Grange board member; “Raising Less Corn and More Hell: Facing the Crisis in Rural America” with Siena Chrisman, researcher and writer; and concluding with “From Soil to Table: Growing (and Eating) Better Food” presented by Dan Kittredge, organic farmer and Director of the Bionutrient Food Association.

All lectures begin at 7:30 pm. Admission is $5.00, farmers and students are free. For more information, click here.