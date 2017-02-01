Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Wild Whiskers Beard Contest Set For Queensbury

The 2017 Wild Whiskers Beard Contest will take place Saturday, April 8, from 5 to 8 pm at Lake George Brewing Company, 1043 State Rte. 9 in Queensbury.

New this year will be a contest for the Biggest Beard from Scratch. Who can grow the most impressive beard in two months?  Contestants must provide a photo documenting that they were clean shaven as of February 1 or later to qualify. 

Returning this year will be the Mountain Man contest, inspired by the gnarly beard of legendary Adirondack guide, Old Mountain Phelps.  Other categories will include: Best Groomed Full Beard, Best Partial Beard (including sideburns), Best Mustache, and Whiskerina (Fake Beard.) Points will be awarded for awesomeness and creativity.

The $20 Contest Entry Fee includes admission to the event, two free drinks and additional products. Two prizes, winner and runner-up, will be awarded in each category. Judging starts at 6 pm.

Contestants are encouraged to preregister and to submit photos that will be posted on the Wild Whiskers page of the Chapman website. For registration forms click here or call (518) 793-2826.

The event will include beer and soda provided by Lake George Brewing Company, food and music. A guided brewery tour will take place at 7 pm. Beard products such as oils, balms and other specialty wares will be available from regional vendors. A professional barber and tattoo artists will be on hand to provide trims and shaves, and tattoos.

Admission to the event is $5, and includes one free drink.

Proceeds benefit the Chapman Museum of Glens Falls.

For more information call the Chapman Museum at (518) 793-2826.

Photo: 2016 Wild Whiskers Beard Contest winners, courtesy Chapman Museum.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


