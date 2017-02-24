St Lawrence County World War One Centennial Exhibit

To mark the centennial of World War One the Historical Association in Canton is seeking to recognize St. Lawrence County contributions to the war effort as well as the war’s impact on local families.

In honor of the centennial of the United States’ entry into WWI in 1917, the Association has opened a new exhibition, “Come On!: Posters and Portraits of World War I.”

The exhibit shows posters for war bonds alongside photographic portraits of local soldiers. Most of the photos are unidentified, and the museum welcomes visitors who recognize a friend or family member to help identify them.

The SLCHA’s publication committee is continuing to invite readers to submit articles or materials showing St Lawrence County residents’ involvement in the “war to end war.” The Historical Association will carefully copy news clippings, letters home, photos, and other documents and return the original materials.

If you have something related to World War One in St. Lawrence County contact County Historian Sue Longshore.

The St. Lawrence County Historical Association at the Silas Wright House (where the exhibit is located) is open Tuesday through Saturday noon to 4 pm, Friday noon to 8 pm.

Admission to the museum is free; admission to the archives is free for members and children, $2.50 for college students, and $5 for the general public.

The St. Lawrence County Historical Association is located at 3 E. Main Street, Canton.

For more information call the SLCHA at (315) 386-8133, visit their website or e-mail info@slcha.org.

