2017 Cross Country Junior National Championships in Lake Placid

preparing for 2017 cross country championshipsThe 2017 Cross Country Junior National Championships will be held at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, from March 3rd to 11th, 2017.

Ten national titles and one international crown are at stake for the more than 400 athletes and 125 coaches participating in the eight-day event at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.

Athletes from 21 states, as far away as Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, begin arriving Friday, March 3. The opening ceremony is also slated for Sunday and racing gets underway with the Interval Start Freestyle (10km/5km) events, Monday, March 6.

A complete listing of the 2017 Cross Country Junior National Championships’ schedule can be found here.

For complete information about all of the activities and events held on ORDA’s Olympic venues, click here.

Photo: Mt. Van Hoevenberg staff prepare for the upcoming cross country junior national championships by moving recently made Snowfactory snow onto the race course trails, courtesy ORDA/ Whiteface Lake Placid.


Tags:
  1. Walt says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Next year I believe this event is scheduled for Park City, Utah… the year after for Anchorage, Alaska. Catch it here while you can!

