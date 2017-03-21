NYS Freshwater Fishing Regulations Guides Available

The 2017/18 New York State Freshwater Fishing Regulations Guide is now available. Regulations in the guide are in effect from April 1, 2017, through March 31, 2018. Anglers should review a copy of the guide before casting a line after April 1.

To get your copy, you can pick up a copy at a license issuing agent location, or download the fishing regulations guide (12.2 MB) (PDF).

A summary of the fishing regulation changes that take effect on April 1, 2017, can be viewed on the DEC website.

Be a fishing ambassador and take someone fishing during free fishing weekend: June 24-25, 2017. Visit the Free Fishing Days webpage for a list of all the upcoming Free Fishing dates.

Photo: 2017 New York Freshwater Fishing Regulations Guide, courtesy DEC.