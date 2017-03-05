5th Annual Lake George Hike-A-Thon Registration Now Open

The early-bird registration period is open for the Lake George Land Conservancy’s (LGLC) 5th annual Lake George Hike-A-Thon.

Event organizers are anticipating nearly 750 hikers, paddlers and volunteers. Free t-shirts are given to those who register by April 30; thereafter shirts may be purchased.

The Lake George Hike-A-Thon is a free, one-day event held each July 5th, created to showcase the LGLC’s parks and preserves around Lake George as free public resources, and to promote an appreciation for the outdoors and the land that protects the lake.

As in past years, hikes and paddles take place simultaneously all around Lake George, culminating with aerial photography of each group by Carl Heilman, II, who will be flying in a helicopter piloted by Bruce Mowery of North Country Heliflite.

The event has grown from nine hiking locations in 2013 to nearly 20 this year. New for 2017 is the addition of partner sites, including YMCA Camp Chingachgook in Fort Ann, the Charles R. Wood Nature Park in Lake George, and Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center in Bolton.

In addition to the Partner Sites, other new options for 2017 include the LGLC’s Godwin Preserve in Bolton, and the return of Peggy’s Point in Hague.

All of the offered sites allow leashed dogs, with the exception of YMCA Camp Chingachgook and Up Yonda Farm.

The LGLC is also seeking Hike-A-Thon volunteers. For those who want to be part of the event but are unable to hike, joining the Ground Crew is a great way to get involved. Further information is available here.

To register for the Hike-A-Thon and for more information, click here, or contact Communications and Outreach Manager Sarah Hoffman at (518) 644-9673, or email shoffman@lglc.org.

Photo of the Cook Mountain Preserve hiking group spelling out “LG” at a Hike-A-Thon by Carl Heilman II/Wild Visions (provided).