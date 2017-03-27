Adirondack Grants Workshop in Lake Placid April 5th

On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, Humanities New York, the Adirondack Foundation, and the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts will co-present a free workshop featuring an information session, activity, and ample time for networking and Q&A.

Each organization will give a brief overview of the funding opportunities that they administer and their application processes. The second half of the workshop will be an interactive grant-writing seminar.

The presenters will give tips on how to prepare a competitive application, and participants will work in groups to develop a proposal idea. Please come prepared to discuss a potential project. Projects that serve senior citizens or are related to the women’s suffrage centennial are encouraged, but all public-facing projects are welcome.

Representatives from any community or cultural group are welcome to attend. A light breakfast will be provided. The workshop will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, from 9:30 am – 12:00pm at Heaven Hill Farm (302 Bear Cub Lane Lake Placid, NY 12946). Visit https://goo.gl/forms/KqVQGKMjdksMocDA2 to register. Email grants@nyhumanities.org for more information.