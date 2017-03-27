Monday, March 27, 2017

Adirondack Grants Workshop in Lake Placid April 5th

On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, Humanities New York, the Adirondack Foundation, and the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts will co-present a free workshop featuring an information session, activity, and ample time for networking and Q&A.

Each organization will give a brief overview of the funding opportunities that they administer and their application processes. The second half of the workshop will be an interactive grant-writing seminar.

The presenters will give tips on how to prepare a competitive application, and participants will work in groups to develop a proposal idea. Please come prepared to discuss a potential project. Projects that serve senior citizens or are related to the women’s suffrage centennial are encouraged, but all public-facing projects are welcome.

Representatives from any community or cultural group are welcome to attend. A light breakfast will be provided. The workshop will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, from 9:30 am – 12:00pm at Heaven Hill Farm (302 Bear Cub Lane Lake Placid, NY 12946). Visit https://goo.gl/forms/KqVQGKMjdksMocDA2 to register. Email grants@nyhumanities.org for more information.

 


