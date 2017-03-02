A Windy, Cold, Icy Weekend In The Adirondacks (Mar 2)

This weekly report of outdoor recreation conditions in the Adirondacks is issued each Thursday afternoon and can be heard at North Country Public Radio on Friday mornings.

Sunrise Saturday in Lake Placid will be at 6:27 am; sunset at 5:48 pm, providing 11 hours and 21 minutes of sunlight. On Saturday, the Moon will rise at 10:12 am and set at 12:56 am Sunday. It will be waxing crescent, 41% illuminated. There will be a First Quarter Moon on Sunday.

SPECIAL NOTICES FOR THIS WEEKEND

HIGH WIND ADVISORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the western and southern Adirondacks and Lake George-Saratoga region through 7 pm Thursday evening, including Herkimier, Hamilton, Warren, Saratoga and Washington counties. Winds are expected to be 15 to 15 mph, with gusts to 50 mph which could lead to additional downed trees and power lines with power outages. In addition, unsecured objects may be blown around and driving may be difficult for high profile vehicles. Also, there will be scattered snow showers and squalls which will mainly be focused over northern areas this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout Thursday afternoon. (See the latest NWS watches, warnings, and advisories here).

WINTER TRAIL CONDITIONS: Additional rain and unseasonably warm temperatures have damaged the snowpack, especially at lower elevations in the central Adirondacks, and at the Park’s periphery. Winter conditions remain around the region however, and cold weather will return Thursday night with temperatures from the single digits to near zero. Friday and Saturday will be windy (winds 15 to 30, gusting to 40 mph); which will bring wind chill values in the -15 to -25 range at lower elevations, and to the -40s on summits (see below). Temperatures Friday are expected to be in the 20s, and Saturday in the single digits to lower teens, one of the coldest days we’ve seen this winter. Saturday night will see temperatures reaching into the single digits below zero around most of the region. Sunday is expected to be in the 20s.

SUMMIT WIND CHILLS TO -40s: Summit windchills Friday will mostly be in the -30s; Friday night to -45; Saturday near -40; and Sunday in the single digits.

ICY CONDITIONS – TRACTION DEVICES NEEDED: Conditions are very icy at all elevations and thick ice is present at some locations, especially on and near summits. Carry crampons on all hikes and use when conditions warrant.

EXPECT BLOWDOWN: Expect to encounter blowdown on trails this weekend (fallen or leaning trees, limbs, and branches) due to several days of very windy conditions combined with recent rain.

SNOWSHOES OR SKIS REQUIRED: Snowshoes or skis are required in the High Peaks Wilderness beyond Marcy Dam and whenever snow depth are 8 inches or more. The use of snowshoes prevents “post-holing” (leaving deep footprints in the snow), avoid injuries, and ease travel on snow-covered trails. Post-holing makes trails more difficult and more hazardous for others to use.

BE PREPARED! Always carry proper safety equipment – including plenty of food, water, extra clothing, a flashlight, and a map and compass – inform someone of your itinerary, and be prepared to spend an unplanned night in well below freezing temperatures in an emergency. Just before entering the backcountry or launching check the latest weather forecasts for the Adirondack region at Burlington and Albany and the High Elevation, Recreation, or Lake Champlain forecasts.

SNOW DEPTH: Substantial rain and warm weather has reduced the region’s snowpack. With the exception of eastern Essex County, including in the lower Saranac and Ausable river valleys (into Northern Keene Valley) and Southern Warren County, where very little snow remains, there is currently about 6 to 12 inches of snow on the ground across the Adirondacks at lower elevations (less snow and more bare areas on eastern and southern exposures). There remains deeper snow at higher elevations and in sheltered valleys in the Central Adirondacks, including about 3 feet at Lake Colden and several feet on and near summits.

Approximate snow depths reported early Thursday:

Tupper Lake – 4 inches

Gabriels – 2 inches

Paul Smiths – 4 inches

Saranac Lake – 7 inches

Keene Valley (Southern 1,966 Ft) – 1 inch

Lake Placid (1,890 Ft) – 10 inches

Wilmington (2,020 Ft) – no snow

Lake Colden (2,775 Ft) – 2 to 3 feet

North Hudson – 6 inches

Newcomb – 8 inches

Olmsteadville – 7 inches

Indian Lake – 10 inches

Raquette Lake – 6 inches

Inlet – 3 inches

Old Forge – 4 inches

Chestertown – 6 inches

Warrensburg – 2 inches

North Creek – 2 inches

DOWNHILL SKI REPORT: Snowmaking has restarted at downhill ski areas, but they will have fast, frozen granular conditions this weekend, along with cold winds. Whiteface, Gore and McCauley will have about 65-75% of their terrain open this weekend. Titus and Oak Mountain (near Speculator) both closed this week, but are hoping to reopen for the weekend, so call ahead there. Hickory and Big Tupper remain closed.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKI CONDITIONS: Mt Van Hoevenberg, Cascade, Garnet Hill, and Lapland Lake remain open with limited terrain, but conditions will continue to be icy. Unless there is a major snowfall in the future, there is no more skiing at Inlet, Tupper Lake, Paul Smiths, or Dewey Mountain.

BACK-COUNTRY SKI CONDITIONS: Warm weather and rain have significantly damaged the region’s snow-pack and skiing the traditional ski trails in the High Peaks includes icy conditions and encounters with open drainages, high waters, now refrozen deep slush on lakes and ponds and some exposed obstacles in lower elevation areas. As a result back-country skiing can no longer be recommended.

SNOWMOBILE TRAILS REPORT: Snowmobiling has largely ended for the season, although the Webb and Inlet trails remain open, they are being reported as very marginal with unfrozen standing water, bare spots, snirt, and no grooming. Elsewhere, including in Warren and St. Lawrence counties, trails have closed for the season. More than a dozen snowmobile deaths have occurred in Northern New York this winter, including 8 riders who died falling through thin ice. Use extreme caution if you are attempting to cross frozen waterbodies, ice that holds snow, may not hold the weight of a person.

AVOID CAVES WHERE BATS ARE PRESENT: DEC is urging the suspension of cave and mine sites that may serve as homes for bat hibernations at this time of year. Human disturbances are harmful to the State’s bat population since the arrival of the disease known as white-nose syndrome, which has killed more than 90 percent of bats at most hibernation sites in New York. All posted notices restricting the use of caves and mines should be followed. You encounter hibernating bats while underground at unposted sites, leave the area as quickly and quietly as possible. Anyone entering a northern long-eared bat hibernation site from October 1 through April 30, the typical period of hibernation for bats, may be subject to prosecution.

DROUGHT MONITOR: The U.S. Drought Monitor has removed the Abnormally Dry warning from the entire Adirondack region, with the exception of the Eastern Adirondacks including Eastern Essex and Warren counties.

ICE ON WATERS GENERALLY UNSAFE: Lake George and Lake Champlain will not freeze this year. The region’s lakes and ponds are iced over, but no ice is considered safe, there have been several inches of water and slush on top of ice which will refreeze this weekend making for rough ice on areas lakes. Warm weather this week and weekend may result in substantial melting along shorelines and other thin areas. There are dangerously thin areas that were recently open water but do not now appear any different from surrounding thicker ice. Numerous ATVs and snowmobiles have gone through thin ice resulting in several deaths in the past several weeks.

RIVERS AND STREAMS: Rivers and streams around the Adirondacks are running very high, or well above normal levels for this time of year and may make some crossing difficult or impassible, but waters expected to recede this weekend as cold weather returns. One notable exception is Hinckley Reservoir, which may reach minor flood stage Friday-Saturday. Before heading out check the streamgages on the USGS website for waters where you intend to recreate. Stream gage readings may be affected by ice.

The following stream gage readings were observed on Thursday afternoon.

Moose River at McKeever – 9.25 feet

Raquette River at Piercefield – 8.68 feet

Ausable River at AuSable Forks – 5.54 feet

Hudson River at North Creek – 7.34 feet

Schroon River at Riverbank (Route 11) – 6.28 feet

Lake Champlain at Whitehall – 97.03 feet

DO NOT RELY ON TECHNOLOGY: Do not depend on electronic technology in the backcountry. Cell phone coverage is spotty at best and often non-existent. GPS signal can be poor under heavy tree cover. Batteries expire quickly in cold temperatures. Plan and prepare carefully before entering the backcountry and always carry a map and compass – and know how to use them.

KEEP DOGS LEASHED: Dogs must be leashed in the Eastern Zone of the High Peaks when on trails, at primitive tent sites, at lean-to sites, everywhere above 4,000 feet, or at other areas where the public congregates. It is recommended dogs be kept leashed for the safety of your dog, the protection of wildlife and rare plants, and out of courtesy to fellow hikers.

LEAVE NO TRACE / CARRY IN – CARRY OUT: Learn and practice the seven Leave No Trace principles. Carry out what you have carried in. Do not leave gear, food, or other unwanted or unneeded items at lean-tos and campsites. Do not litter. Take the free online Leave No Trace course here.

GROUP SIZE RESTRICTIONS: Large groups have significantly more impact on the trails, natural resources and other users. DEC regulation restricts group size in the High Peaks Wilderness to no more than 15 hikers (day users) or 8 campers (overnight users) and encourages this practice to be followed in other areas. Outside the High Peaks Wilderness, DEC regulation requires a temporary permit be issued to authorize organized events of more than twenty people; camping at the same location for more than three nights; or camping in groups of more than 10 people.

VOLUNTEER FOR TRAIL WORK: No matter what your sport, if you’re a trail user consider contributing your efforts to one of the many organizations dedicated to maintaining the region’s network of thousands of miles of trails.

RECENT CHANGES IN THE ADIRONDACK BACKCOUNTRY

These are recent changes (within the last two weeks) to outdoor recreation roads, trails and facilities around the Adirondacks.

** indicates new or recently revised items for this week.

HIGH PEAKS – LAKE PLACID REGION

Including Wilmington, Keene, Newcomb, Essex Chain

** Snowshoes Or Skis Required: Snowshoes or skies are required in the High Peaks Wilderness above Marcy Dam. The use of snowshoes prevents “post-holing” (leaving deep footprints in the snow), avoid injuries, and ease travel on snow-covered trails. Post-holing makes trails more difficult and more hazardous for others to use.

** Hiking Ski Trails Prohibited: Trails designated as Ski Trails can only be used by people wearing skis. Snowshoeing or walking on Ski Trails is prohibited. This includes: Whale’s Tail Notch Ski Trail; Mr. Van Ski Trail; Avalanche Pass Ski Trail; Wright Peak Ski Trail; and Van Hovenberg Ski Trail.

** Avalanche-Colden Trail: The trail between Lake Colden and Avalanche Lake has no snow cover.

** Lake Colden and Avalanche Lake: Lake Colden and Avalanche Lake are being crossed; use caution near inlets and outlets.

South Meadow Lane: The lane is closed to public motor vehicle traffic until the end of spring mud season. Vehicles may park at the barrier at the intersection with the Adirondak Loj Road but should not block the opening to ensure emergency vehicles may access the lane. Respect other users and do not bare-boot / post-hole on this traditional ski route.

** Adirondack Loj Info Center: The Adirondack Mountain Club’s High Peaks Information Center (HPIC) remains closed. Parking is not effected, but the flush toilets and shower facilities at the HPIC will not be available (Port-a-Johns will be available). The HPIC is operating 8 am to 4 pm daily out of a heated tent. Micro-spike and snowshoe rentals will be available along with information and some retail merchandise.

Garden Trailhead Parking Area: The town of Keene operates the Garden Parking Area and charges a $7/day fee for parking. The attendant is no longer present at the parking area. Hikers should use an envelope and the collection slot to pay.

** Corey’s Road: Due to weather conditions the gate on Corey’s Road has been closed for the mud season. The gate and access to the summer parking lot will reopen on May 15th unless the weather prevents the road from drying and hardening.

Elk Lake Trails: The trails from the Elk Lake Trailhead through the privately-owned Elk Lake Easement Lands to High Peaks Wilderness and the Dix Mountain Wilderness are open but the Elk Lake Road is closed to public motor vehicle access beyond the Clear Pond Gate. The public may park in the parking area at the Clear Pond Gate and hike, ski, or snowshoe two miles to Elk Lake Trailhead.

Ouluska Brook Bridge: The bridge over Ouluska Brook on the Northville-Placid Trail has collapsed into the brook. Due to low water conditions crossing the brook is still possible.

Cold River Bridge: Some boards are broken on the suspension bridge over the Cold River on the Northville-Placid Trail. Use caution when crossing.

Northville-Placid Trail: The Northville Placid Trail has rerouted around a beaver pond south of Plumley’s Point on the shores of Long Lake. The reroute passes the beaver pond higher up the slope and eliminates having to cross the beaver dam and the wet feet obtained when the water levels were high. Follow the Blue NPT trail markers.

Boreas Ponds Tract: The lower gate on the Gulf Brook Road near the Blue Ridge Road is closed and lock. Public motor vehicle use is prohibited until the end of the spring mud season. The Gulf Brook Road is not plowed. The five exterior parking lots along Blue Ridge Road and Elk Lake Road will be plowed.

CENTRAL-SOUTHERN ADIRONDACKS

Long Lake, Indian Lake, Fulton Chain, Speculator, West Canada Lakes

Blue Mountain Wild Forest/Township 19 Tract & Township 20 Tract Easement Lands: Gates are closed and public motor vehicle use is prohibited on O’Neil Flow, Pickwickett Pond, and Minerva Club Roads.

Wakely Mountain Fire Tower: Wakely Mountain Fire Tower has been found to be structurally unsound and has been closed to the public until further notice.

Perkins Clearing: The south entrance of Perkins Clearing Road is open and plowed to Mud Lake Road for log trucks and other vehicles and equipment related to ongoing logging operations. Snowmobilers can access Perkins Clearing from the south entrance via a trail bypass on the west side of the road.

Black River Wild forest: The third bridge on the Otter Lake – Brandy Lake Trail (approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead on State Route 28) has been flooded by beaver activity. The bridge and the trail on either side of it are under nearly two feet of water.

Ha-De-Ron-Dah Wilderness: East Pond-Lost Creek Trail has been cleared of blowdown and vegetation has been cut back. Blackfoot Pond Trail off of the East-Pond Lost Creek Trail remains rough, grown in and may contain blowdown. The trail is difficult to follow at times. The sign at the junction of the trails is missing, the turn off to Blackfoot Pond is not readily marked or noticeable. DEC will be replace the sign soon.

Wilcox Lake Wild Forest: The Spruce Mountain Trail is open for public use. The cab of the Spruce Mountain Fire Tower is closed for the season as is the cab of the Hadley Mountain Fire Tower and the Hadley Mountain Observer’s Cabin.

EASTERN-SOUTHEASTERN ADIRONDACKS

Sacandaga, Lake George, Champlain, Washington Co

** Newcomb VIC / Adirondack Interpretive Center: The trails at the Newcomb Adirondack Interpretive Center (former Newcomb VIC) are closed this weekend due to expected high winds and icy conditions. The Seed Exchange planned for Saturday (2/25) will still take place from 11 to 1.

Great Camp Santanoni Open Houses: The final Winter Weekend at Great Camp Santanoni in Newcomb will take place March 18-19. Cross-country skiers and snowshoers will have access to the restored 19th-century great camp. The 10-mile round trip on gently rolling terrain will take you past the Santanoni Farm and through the Forest Preserve on a wide, old road (no vehicle access). Visitors can Walk through the Main Lodge, boathouse and other buildings and volunteers from Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH) will lead tours and talk about the history, design, and family life at the state-owned historic site. Visitors may warm up by the wood stove in the Artist’s Studio on the shores of Newcomb Lake, and enjoy complimentary hot beverages (please, bring your own cup). Camp Santanoni Winter Weekends are free.

Lake George Village Boat Launch: DEC does not plow the main parking area to protect the porous pavement. Ice anglers and others are able to access the ice on the lake by parking in the auxiliary parking area on the south side of Beach Road. DEC has put up temporary fencing to create a path with packed snow from the parking area to the lake. Snowmobiles are prohibited in the main parking area outside of the fenced path as they will damage the porous pavement.

Dacy Clearing Road – Lake George Wild Forest: Dacy Clearing Road is closed to motor vehicle traffic until the end of the spring mud season. The road is a designated snowmobile trail (S49E) but remains closed to snowmobiles until conditions improve.

Gay Pond Road – Lake George Wild Forest: Gay Pond Road is open, but the road is heavily rutted from illegal use by four-wheel drive vehicles during the snowmobile season. Only high clearance vehicles should be used to traverse the road and even those should be used with caution.

Siamese Ponds Wilderness: Two foot bridges have collapsed. The 55-foot bridge over the East Branch Sacandaga River on the Botheration Pond Loop Trail has collapsed and cannot be crossed. Do not attempt to scramble over it. During low water, rock hopping is possible. A 30-foot bridge on the Puffer Pond Trail over a tributary to the Thirteenth Lake south of the lake collapsed earlier this year and cannot be crossed.

Sable Highlands Conservation Easement Lands: A logging operation is using the C7 Snowmobile Trail (D&H) during the week.

New North Hudson Snowmobile Trail: A new route is being built in North Hudson, across from the Frontier Town property through the Yogi Bear Campground and out to Johnson Pond Road.

WESTERN-NORTHERN-NORTHWESTERN ADIRONDACKS

Santa Clara, Tupper and Saranac Lakes, St. Regis, Lake Lila

** Snowmobile Trails and DEC Roads in St. Lawrence County. Effective Friday, March 3, 2017, DEC Region 6 is closing snowmobile trails and seasonal access roads on Forest Preserve, State Forest, and Conservation Easement Lands in St. Lawrence County due to warm weather and lack of snow. The St. Lawrence County Snowmobile Association closed all snowmobile trails in St. Lawrence County on February 20th. Seasonal access roads, even those not opened to snowmobiling this winter due to the lack of snow, will remain closed during the spring mud season. DEC will reopen the roads once any necessary maintenance is completed and the roads are dry enough to safely handle motor vehicle traffic. Motor vehicle use during the spring mud season will damage roads and result in road opening delays.

Kushaqua Tract Easement: The main gate next to the parking area and register box on the North Branch Road is closed and locked. Public motor vehicle use is prohibited on Hunter’s Camp Road and Mountain Pond Road until the end of spring mud season.

Madawaska Road – Santa Clara Tract Easement: Gates on Madawaska Road and Pinnacle Road are closed until the end of the spring mud season.

Independence River Wild Forest: A temporary bridge as been installed over Fourth Creek on the C8 Snowmobile Corridor in Three Lakes Conservation Easement in Herkimer County.

Black River Wild Forest: The bridge across the inlet to Little Woodhull Lake on the Little Woodhull Lake Trail is out. The stream may not be passable in times of high water. The third bridge on the Otter Lake – Brandy Lake Trail (approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead on State Route 28) has been flooded by beaver activity. The bridge and the trail on either side of it are under nearly two feet of water. Nick’s Lake Outlet Trail to Remsen Falls may be rough and grown in. Nelson Lake Loop Trail has several blowdown trees. The gate at the end of the Wolf Lake Landing Road has been vandalized. Motor vehicle access beyond the gate is prohibited except by permit. Bear Lake Trail is wet and muddy for the first mile from the trailhead on Wolf Lake Landing Road. Chubb Pond Trail east from the new bridge over Gull Lake outlet is muddy to Buck Pond. Most blowdown has been cleared from the first two miles of Twin Lakes Trail from the Farr Road, the trail is in poor shape beyond to the marsh.

Fulton Chain Wild Forest: Safford Pond Trail is flooded by beaver activity near the Safford Pond Inlet. The Scenic Mountain (aka Vista) Trail contains several blown downs.

Ha-De-Ron-Dah Wilderness: Brown’s Tract Trail has been flooded by beavers between Tamarack lake and Bare Mountain, the trail is difficult to traverse. A culvert is washed out on the Big Otter Lake East Trail near Indian Brook. Also Big Otter Lake East Trail is flooded at South Inlet Flow but the trail remains passable. Moose River Mountain Trail has heavy blow down and is difficult to follow at times. Middle Settlement Lake Trail is flooded due to beaver activity between the Cedar Pond Trail and Middle Settlement Lake. East Pond-Lost Creek Trail between East Pond and the Big Otter Lake East Trail is rough, grown in and may contain blowdown. The trail is difficult to follow at times.

Stillwater Mountain: Stillwater Mountain Fire Tower and the trail to the summit of Stillwater Mountain are open for public use.

Otter Creek Horse Trail System: The Otter Creek Assembly Area is open for use but the water has been turned off for the season. Some horses will not cross the bridge over Otter Creek on Erie Canal Trail – they may ford the stream parallel to the bridge. The foot trail to Old Hotel campsite along the west side of Big Otter Lake is rutted from illegal vehicle use.

Pigeon Lake Wilderness: Approximately half of the Twitchell Lake Trail (7.5 miles to Beaver River Station) at the Twitchell Lake end has been cleared of blowdown. The bridge crossing over the Oswego Pond Outlet on the Twitchell Lake Trail has washed out. An old beaver den can be used to cross the outlet. Cascade Lake Trail is wet and very muddy on the north-west section of the trail around Cascade Lake. Be alert of trail reroutes. Chub Lake Trail between Constable Pond and Queer Lake Trail is rough and grown in.

Watson’s East: Bear Pond Road is open to public motor vehicle access as are all designated seasonal access road on the Croghan Tract and Oswegatchie Tract Easements. Access to the Oswegatchie Tract Easement via the Bryant Bridge Road is limited to those paddling on the easement lands. All others should use the Bald Mountain Road.

William C. Whitney Wilderness & Round Lake Wilderness: Whitney Headquarters, including the Forest Ranger’s office is closed for the winter. Contact the Forest Ranger at 518-505-4151.

Lake Lila Road: The gate has been closed and locked on the Lake Lila Road. Public motor vehicle use is prohibited until the end of the spring mud season. The public can hike, snowshoe, and ski on the road but is prohibited from trespassing on adjacent private lands.

——————–

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hiking Safety webpage and Adirondack Trail Information webpage for more information about where you intend to travel. Check the Adirondack Almanack Outdoor Conditions Reports each Thursday afternoon. A map of the Adirondack Park can be found here.

The NYS Trails Supporter Patch is available for $5 at all outlets where sporting licenses are sold, on-line and via telephone at 1-866-933-2257. Patch proceeds help maintain and enhance non-motorized trails throughout New York State.