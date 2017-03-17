Animal Tracking Event at Final Santanoni Ski Weekend

March 18th and 19th is the last Great Camp Santanoni Winter Weekend. Visitors can ski or snowshoe to Camp Santanoni, the restored 19th-century “Great Camp” in Newcomb and walk through the Main Lodge, boathouse and other buildings.

Volunteers from Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH) will lead tours and talk about the history, design, and family life at this unique, state-owned historic site. Visitors may warm up by the wood stove in the Artist’s Studio on the shores of Newcomb Lake, and enjoy complimentary hot beverages (bring your own cup).

A family-friendly animal tracking workshop will be held in collaboration with SUNY ESF at the Farm Complex, a one-mile hike from the Gate Lodge off Route 28. Kids of all ages welcome to learn how to be a track detective and spot the clues that animals have left behind.

Through hands-on activities and a short walk, families will discover what animals have traveled through the Santanoni Farm Complex and learn to identify tracks on their own. Children can try out their new tracking skills on the return hike, and have a fun, educational experience without hiking the full 5 miles to the Great Camp.

A limited number of adult and children’s snowshoes will be available to borrow at the Farm Complex.

This free program will take place on Saturday, March 18 from 1 to 2 pm. For more information, contact Environmental Education Coordinator Erin Griffin at (518) 582-4551 x106 or egriff03@esf.edu.

For more information about Camp Santanoni, click here or call (518) 834-9328.

Photo: Tracking with SUNY ESF, provided.