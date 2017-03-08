APA To Consider Moose River Plains Changes, Bridges Guidance

The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) will hold its monthly meeting at its headquarters in Ray Brook, on Thursday, March 9th beginning at 10 am.

The Full Agency will come to order Thursday at 10 am for Executive Director Terry Martino’s monthly report. At 10:30 am, the State Land Committee will come to order to determine if the proposed amendment to the Moose River Plains Wild Forest Unit Management Plan conforms to the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan (APSLMP).

The committee will also consider authorizing a public comment period for the recently drafted Minimum Requirements Approach Guide (MRA) for the construction of trail bridges in areas classified as Wild Forest. The MRA is part of planning for trail bridges using non-natural materials within areas classified as Wild Forest.

At 1 pm, the Local Government Services Committee will hear a presentation on the Town of Colton’s Approved Local Land Use Program. The committee may approve the repeal and replacement of the Town Land Use Code.

At 1:45 pm, the Full Agency will come to order for committee reports, Local Government Review Board, public and member comment.

At 2:45 pm, the Enforcement Committee will deliberate a Notice of Apparent Violation regarding an alleged junkyard in the Town of Moriah, Essex County.

Meeting materials are available for download from the APA’s website. Visit the APA’s website and click Webcasting from the Contents List to watch the meeting.

The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Provide any requests for specific accommodations to Keith P. McKeever at (518) 891-4050.