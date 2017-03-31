The Big Adirondack News Stories This Week

- Trump Budget Kills HEAP Program
- Northeast Mountain Bike Alliance Formed
- Environmental Groups Differ on Stefanik Record
- Governor Agrees to Direct-Care Worker Raises
- Trump’s Proposed Cuts Hit Local AmeriCorps
- NY Farmworkers Arrested, Alarming Industry
- GOP Overturns Internet Privacy Protections
- Trump Could Eliminate Adirondack Air Service
- Employers Struggle To Find Seasonal Workers
- Trump Rolls-Back Clean Air Efforts
