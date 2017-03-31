Friday, March 31, 2017

Owl Prowl at Lake George on Saturday

Our family always enjoys the opportunity for a night hike, snowshoe or ski. Being able to unwind at the end of the day helps us focus on our other senses, to listen to nature, and reconnect. One favorite way to unwind is calling in the owls. That activity wasn’t something that just showed up on our radar. It began with a local Owl Prowl and it has become part of an evening routine.

According to Lake George Land Conservancy (LGLC) Land Stewart Alex Novack, the LGLC’s April 1st Owl Prowl is a perfect opportunity to learn more about these nocturnal animals. The location for the free night-time hike was chosen because of the potential for interactions with owls.

“I work extensively in all the preserves and I’ve been fortunate to be able to connect with owls. They are certainly majestic creatures,” notes Novack. “You won’t be able to see them that often because they’re mostly active at night, but the goal is to understand them and perhaps hear one.”

The Lake George Land Conservancy’s (LGLC) annual Owl Prowl is this Saturday, April 1, with a rain date of April 8. Novack encourages people to preregister so they can determine the length of the easy to moderate hike. Though the hike is free, there is a $10 fee for anyone interested in owning an owl hooter.

“The hooters produce a sound that piques the interest of the owl,” says Novack. “Once you get a response, you can keep this exchange with the owl. As the owl answers, you can hear it coming closer.”

My husband now spends the twilight hours in our driveway conversing with our resident Barred Owl. It took time and practice for him to “call in” an owl on his own.  Depending on the season, my family will hear the monkey chattering of a pair of Barred Owls. We never would have known that crazy sound was, if we hadn’t attended an owl prowl. The LGLC Owl Prowl will take place April 1 at the Gull Bay Preserve from 7:30 to 8:30 pm. Please call LGLC at (518) 644-9673 with any questions. Enjoy.


Diane Chase

Diane Chase is the author of the Adirondack Family Activities guidebook series, Adirondack Family Time. She writes about ways to foster imaginative play through fun-filled events and activities in the Adirondack region.

From her home in Saranac Lake, Diane also writes a weekly family-oriented newspaper column for the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and keeps her own blog Adirondack Family Time. Her writing and photography has appeared in numerous newspapers, magazines, marketing companies and advertising agencies.

She even finds time to assist her husband with Adirondack Expeditions guiding families and young adults in the High Peaks.


