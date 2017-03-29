Comments Sought On Revised Environmental Quality Reviews

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking to amend the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQR) in order to streamline the SEQR process.

DEC has scheduled the following public hearings:

Date: Friday, March 31, 2017 – Time: 1 pm

Location: NYS DEC, 625 Broadway, Room 129, Albany, NY

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2017 – Time: 6 pm

Location: NYS DEC Region 3 Headquarters, 21 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2017 – Time: 6 pm

Location: Suffolk County Water Authority, 260 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 – Time: 6 pm

Location: RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 West Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY

Comments on the proposed amendments may be submitted to:

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Division of Environmental Permits,

Attn: James J. Eldred, Environmental Analyst

625 Broadway, Albany, New York 12233-1750, or by e-mail to seqra617@dec.ny.gov.

E-mailed comments should be submitted in Adobe PDF or Microsoft Word document format. Comments will be accepted until the close of business on May 19, 2017.

The public is invited to speak and/or provide written comments at any of the public hearings. In addition, DEC will conduct public information sessions immediately prior to the start of the hearings scheduled for April 6, 13, and 18, to allow DEC staff to answer questions regarding the proposed amendments. The public information sessions will begin at 3:30 pm and end at 5 pm at each of those hearing locations.

For additional information, or to view the proposed amendments, visit DEC’s website.