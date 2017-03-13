Monday, March 13, 2017

DEC to Develop Recreation Plan for Croghan Tract Easement

crogan tract mapThe New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) is drafting a Recreation Management Plan (RMP) for the Croghan Tract Conservation Easement.

The privately owned Conservation Easement encompasses approximately 12,816 acres located in the towns of Croghan and Watson in Lewis County.

The Croghan Tract shares approximately 8.8 miles of boundary with Adirondack Forest Preserve lands, including the Pepperbox Wilderness Area and Watson’s East Triangle Wild forest. A scoping session with the public was held in 2001.

Information relating to the Croghan Tract Conservation Easement is available on the DEC website.

For more information or to provide comments/input during development of the RMP, contact Matthew Nowak, Sr. Natural Resources Planner, NYSDEC, 7327 State Route 812, Lowville, NY 13367 or call (315) 376-3521. Comments can also be submitted through email at r6.ump@dec.ny.gov.

Comments will be accepted until May 6, 2017.

Map of Croghan Tract, courtesy DEC.


