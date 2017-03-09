Downtown Saranac Lake Seeks Input On Shopping District

The Saranac Lake Downtown Advisory Board is surveying locals, seasonal residents and visitors to provide input on possible improvements or expansions to the downtown retail area.

A brief online survey asks participants to identify potential under-served business markets. Among other questions, the survey asks consumers what products they would like to be able to purchase in Downtown Saranac Lake that is not available, and if there is a type of business that would positively contribute to the district.

The information gleaned from the survey is expected to help with future revitalization efforts by the Downtown Advisory Board according to Tim Fortune, board chairman and owner of Small Fortune Studio.

Survey results are expected to be shared with current and potential business owners. The advisory board is planning to use the survey, combined with data from other surveys and financial reports, to help business owners when applying for a Saranac Lake Village loans. It will provide feedback for potential new marketing/advertising campaigns, or in expanding inventory or adding product lines.

Respondents will be entered to win two round-trip tickets on Cape Air to Boston from Lake Clear. All names and emails will remain confidential.

The survey is available here, until March 31.