Registration Open for 2017 Adirondack Destination Marketing Summit

The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) has invited all businesses, organizations, and interested individuals to attend the second annual Adirondack Destination Marketing Summit at the Conference Center at Lake Placid from 8 am to 4 pm on March 14, 2017.

The daylong workshop will consist of sessions led by industry experts on various disciplines of marketing, including understanding changing customer demographics, personalizing the traveler experience, using photos and video on social media platforms, finding opportunities to collaborate, and analyzing tourism trends.

The Adirondack Destination Marketing Summit costs $20 per person in advance, and $25 at the door. Admission includes all workshops and catered lunch.

This year, the summit will feature an exhibitor space for design and marketing professionals who work in the Adirondacks to connect with business owners looking for marketing assistance.

Attendees will have time in the morning, between sessions, and during lunch to speak with exhibitors. For more information, click here.

To register, click here.


