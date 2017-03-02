Great New York Shipwrecks Exhibit in Plattsburgh

The City of Plattsburgh, Lake Champlain Sea Grant and New York Sea Grant are presenting the Great Shipwrecks of NY’s ‘Great’ Lakes Traveling Exhibit at City Hall in Plattsburgh, through April 28, 2017. Admission to the exhibit in the second-floor atrium, adjacent to the auditorium, is free Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

The Great Shipwrecks exhibit features shipwrecks spanning more than 200 years across New York State, highlighting details about the historic underwater wrecks and landscapes in Lake Champlain, Lake George, Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, the Finger Lakes, and the St. Lawrence River.

The exhibit complements the “For Want of An Anchor” HMS Confiance exhibit, interpreting the loss of the British flagship in the Battle of Plattsburgh, September 11, 1814, in the first-floor rotunda at City Hall. Plattsburgh’s history includes a rich maritime heritage that includes the nearby wreck of the canal schooner Troy and the steamboat Champlain II Underwater Historic Preserve. Learn more here.

New York Sea Grant initially developed the Great Shipwrecks exhibit for the 2014 Great New York State Fair. Since then the exhibit has traveled as an educational resource hosted by State University of New York campuses; Tyler Art Gallery, a teaching gallery for art and museum studies students at SUNY Oswego; the Museum of Science and Technology, Syracuse, NY; Lake Erie Seaway Trail Center, Hamburg, NY; Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, Basin Harbor, VT; and Tom Ridge Environmental Center, Presque Isle, PA.

Learn more about this shipwrecks exhibit and other New York coastal education programs and resources here.

For more information on the Lake Champlain Sea Grant, click here.

Illustration: The wreck of the Champlain III, from the Lake Champlain interpretive panel of the Great Shipwrecks of NY’s ‘Great’ Lakes exhibit.