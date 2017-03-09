Thursday, March 9, 2017

Explorer Launches Adirondack Photo Contest

We know you have a good shot of the Adirondacks in that phone full of photos. The Adirondack Explorer is beginning a new photo feature, Views of the Park, which will highlight readers and the scenes they love in and around the Adirondacks. Don’t worry, you don’t need to be a professional. Just get out your phone and snap a pic.

The Explorer will provide the theme—the first is “My Dog Loves the Adirondacks” — and you post your photo to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the hashtag #adkexplorerpix

Explorer staff will choose their favorite photos to be included on the Adirondack Explorer website (adirondackexplorer.org) and in the bimonthly magazine. If yours is chosen, you’ll receive a free one-year subscription to the Explorer.

Plus a People’s Choice

After the photos are chosen, you can vote on Facebook for a “People’s Choice to be recognized in the magazine. So don’t wait. Take Rover out right now and give us your best shot!

Photo: Adirondack Explorer designer Sue Bibeau’s dog Ella loves a snowy day in the Adirondacks.


Tracy Ormsbee

Tracy Ormsbee is the new publisher of the Adirondack Explorer. When she’s not working – and it’s not black fly season – you can find her outdoors hiking, running, paddle boarding or reading a book on an Adirondack chair somewhere.


The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer.
