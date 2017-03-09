Explorer Launches Adirondack Photo Contest

We know you have a good shot of the Adirondacks in that phone full of photos. The Adirondack Explorer is beginning a new photo feature, Views of the Park, which will highlight readers and the scenes they love in and around the Adirondacks. Don’t worry, you don’t need to be a professional. Just get out your phone and snap a pic.

The Explorer will provide the theme—the first is “My Dog Loves the Adirondacks” — and you post your photo to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the hashtag #adkexplorerpix

Explorer staff will choose their favorite photos to be included on the Adirondack Explorer website (adirondackexplorer.org) and in the bimonthly magazine. If yours is chosen, you’ll receive a free one-year subscription to the Explorer.

Plus a People’s Choice

After the photos are chosen, you can vote on Facebook for a “People’s Choice to be recognized in the magazine. So don’t wait. Take Rover out right now and give us your best shot!

Photo: Adirondack Explorer designer Sue Bibeau’s dog Ella loves a snowy day in the Adirondacks.