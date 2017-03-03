Wooden Ski Rendezvous, Farm Dinner at Cascade Ski Center

The last scheduled Farm Dinner of the season will be held this Friday, March 3, at Cascade Cross Country Ski Center outside of Lake Placid. The local farm to table feast is in its third year highlighting local food, music, and a night ski. On Sunday, a Wooden Ski Rendezvous will be held to benefit Barkeater Trails Alliance (BETA)

According to Cascade XC Ski Center Manager Jen Jubin, the Friday Night Farm Dinners are a wonderful family-friendly option. The farm dinner focuses on local farmers and the event provides a welcoming atmosphere for all ages. The theme for the March 3rd event is German fare featuring Mace Chasm pork schnitzel and Fledgling Crow’s fingerling potatoes and spring greens. Ausable Brewing Company will take over the taps at the bar and introduce three new German-style lagers.

“People love our Full Moon ski parties, but they are only open to adults,” says Jubin. “The Farm Dinners are a better option for families. It is also something people can participate in without skiing. Of course, it is a great option for people to get outside and get some fresh air and then come inside and relax with some good food and music.”

Jubin states that a $5 cover/ski pass charge gets people on the trail and inside to listen to local band Ploughman’s Lunch, while $15 is the price for a full plate of delicious local food. Skiing is from 5 to 8 pm and dinner is served from 6 to 9 pm.

“There is a small lighted loop so people can enjoy the evening,” says Jubin. “Then if they still want to stay outside, people can dance on the deck or just enjoy the company of good friends.”

Sunday’s, March 5, Wooden Ski Rendezvous and Benefit for the Barkeater Trails Alliance (BETA) is still on the schedule. Anyone interested in getting out their wooden skis, knickers and bamboo poles should check-in with Jubin.

“We are supposed to get snow on Thursday, “says Jubin. “This Wooden Ski Rendezvous is a fun event that isn’t competitive. It’s a benefit for BETA. We like to support them and the Jackrabbit trail. Last year we did have to cancel because of lack of snow so this year we are going to make a decision on Thursday based on the trail conditions. All the race entries go directly to BETA and their trail maintenance.”

Reservations are not required for the Friday Night Farm Dinner on March 3rd at Cascade X-C Ski Center. Just come, ski, eat, drink and dance. Enjoy!

Photo of Cascade X-C Ski Center used with the permission of Diane Chase, AdirondackFamilyTime.com.