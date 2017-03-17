Fine Arts Gallery Presents ‘Imagined Landscapes’

The Lake Placid Center for the Arts (LPCA) has invited the public to an opening Meet-the-Artist Reception on Friday, March 24 from 5 to 7 pm with Parmelee Tolkan, Stephen Horne, Eleanor Sweeney and Jon Prime for their group exhibit, Imagined Landscapes.

This new exhibit will be on display in the LPCA Fine Arts Gallery through April 29. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 pm. Admission is free.

In Imagined Landscapes, four artists offer new paths into the traditional landscape through their personal explorations of the natural world.

Parmelee Tolkan, Stephen Horne, Eleanor Sweeney and Jon Prime interpret landscapes near and far, recognizable and exotic, by altering colors, details and arrangements in this wide-ranging collective exhibition.

Paintings from above: Anything Could Happen, by Eleanor Sweeney; and Wild Cove, II by Stephen Horne.