Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Seminar in Warrensburg

On Saturday, April 8th Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will host a seminar on the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid. Mark Whitmore of Cornell University one of the foremost authorities on the Wooly Adelgid will give a one-and-a-half-hour presentation starting at 10 am at the Cooperative Extension Education Center in Warrensburg.

Following his presentation, he will then conduct a field detection workshop at Pack Forest in Warrensburg from 12:30 pm to 2 pm. During that time, Whitmore will detail what to look for and how to distinguish adelgid damage from other tree issues.

The wooly adelgid has caused a great deal of damage to hemlock trees across the state. In addition to ecological concerns of a declining hemlock population, the adelgid has caused millions of dollars in lost revenue to paper and lumber industries. Whitmore’s research is helping to find new ways to combat this threat. In addition, he spends time helping people recognize adelgid damage so that they know they have a problem.

For more information and updates click here. To register for this program contact Dan Carusone at (518) 623-3291 or (518) 668-4881.

Photo: A hemlock woolly adelgid infestation, courtesy USDA.