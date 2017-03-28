Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Lake George Septic Summit Set For Thursday

fund for lake georgeOn Thursday, March 30, from 8 am to 4:30 pm, The FUND for Lake George and the Town of Lake George will host Treat it Right: The first Lake George Septic Summit, at the Six Flags Great Escape Lodge, Queensbury.

This program is free to attend and designed for wastewater treatment professionals, municipal officials, contractors, and homeowners in the Lake George region. The agenda features practical solutions for onsite wastewater treatment that ensure Lake health — including latest research, technologies, systems, maintenance, matching grants, case studies, and more — will be featured. Continuing education credits are available for licensed professionals.

The signature water quality and clarity of Lake George has shown measurable declines for more than 30 years due, in part, to nutrient loading from outdated and insufficient municipal and onsite wastewater treatment systems. The Town of Lake George and The FUND are leading a concerted strategy to improve wastewater treatment throughout the basin and protect Lake George.

Complimentary light breakfast and lunch will be provided for registered attendees.

For more information and to register online, click here or call (518) 668 9700.


