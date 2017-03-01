Lake Placid Institute Announces Events, New Chair

Lake Placid Institute for the Arts & Humanities (LPI) has announced the new Board Chair, Board member Cathy McGraw, who has assumed responsibilities from Charles Noth who served as Chair from 2013 to 2016. The Institute has also announced its Spring Theater Benefit and Great Adirondack Young People’s Poetry Contest, both held annually.

Cathy and her husband, Scott have been seasonal residents of Lake Placid for 11 years. Cathy has served on the LPI Board for four years and also currently serves on the Board of the Jupiter Island Library, in Hobe Sound, FL, where she and Scott are residents. She has also served as Co-Chair of the Skidmore College Parents’ Association, Chair of the Millburn-Short Hills Township Beautification League and President of the Short Hills Garden Club.

The Great Adirondack Young People’s Poetry Contest was initiated in 1998 and remains one of the most successful programs of the Lake Placid Institute. Two poems may be submitted by any student in grades 1-12 (including home-schooled students), in schools in the Adirondack Park or if the school has students that live within the Adirondack Park. Poems may be of any length and in any form of verse – rhyme, meter, free. Submission deadline is April 21, 2017, and entries may be sent to: adkpoetry@gmail.com or by regular mail to: Lake Placid Institute, P.O. Box 988, Lake Placid, N.Y. 12946.

The 2017 Theater Benefit – Noel Coward’s Present Laughter, starring Kevin Kline, will be held on Sunday, April 23rd, 2017, at the St. James Theater, 246 W. 44th Street, NY, at 3 pm, followed by dinner at the perennial favorite theater district restaurant, ORSO, 322 W. 46th Street, NY. Tickets are $375 per person for orchestra seats and dinner.

All proceeds from the Theater Benefit support LPI programs including the Great Adirondack Young Peoples’ Poetry Contest, the 24 Hours Photography Contest, the Chamber Music Seminar, the Art Book Groupand the Adirondack Roundtable Series.

The entire summer schedule will be announced in early spring. Additional information on programs, including ticket reservations and purchasing for the Theater Benefit can be found on the LPI website or by calling the office at (518) 523-1312.