Thursday, March 23, 2017

Last ‘Official’ Maple Weekend in the Adirondacks

Pancake breakfasts, wooded walks and maple tastings are all on the menu of the the last official New York State Maple Producers Association’s Maple Weekend. Maple producers have been making syrup since mid-February, and it’s shaping-up to be a banner year.

Since the mid-1990s, a one-day open house has grown across New York State into two full Maple Weekends. This weekend (March 25-26) is a great opportunity to learn more about our region’s favorite sugary treat.

The Wild Center in Tupper Lake is hosting two days full of maple activities with a pancake breakfast on Saturday with tours of the Sugar Shack and information regarding the Community Maple Project. Sunday is cause for celebration with an otter birthday party. Scarlett is turning one-year-old, and following the otter prints of Louie, Remy and Squirt. Birthday cake, crafts and games are just a sample of what’s on offer.

Thurman Maple Weekends is in full swing with breakfast offered each day at Valley Road Maple Farm. In addition to touring four of the largest maple producers in Warren County, three area farms will be opening their doors to share their local produce with visitors.

Don’t’ worry if you miss the official Maple Weekends, most producers still welcome visitors with advanced notice. The Hadley Business Association waits until the end of April to host its Maple in April Festival. From April 29-30, people line Rockwell Street in Hadley to see crafts, food, strolling musicians, and the Lil’ Sugar Dust-off Cart, Truck and Cycle Show. Families will enjoy the wagon rides, a french toast breakfast, and other kids’ activities. Enjoy the maple season!

Photo of The Wild Center Maple Weekend pancake breakfast used with the permission of Diane Chase, AdirondackFamilyTime.com.


Diane Chase

Diane Chase is the author of the Adirondack Family Activities guidebook series, Adirondack Family Time. She writes about ways to foster imaginative play through fun-filled events and activities in the Adirondack region.

From her home in Saranac Lake, Diane also writes a weekly family-oriented newspaper column for the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and keeps her own blog Adirondack Family Time. Her writing and photography has appeared in numerous newspapers, magazines, marketing companies and advertising agencies.

She even finds time to assist her husband with Adirondack Expeditions guiding families and young adults in the High Peaks.


