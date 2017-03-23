Thursday, March 23, 2017

Lessons From Standing Rock in Keene March 30th

Sacred Circle at Standing Rock protest siteSeveral speakers with direct experience in the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s and Water Protectors’ efforts to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline Project over the past year will present their personal stories in an open community dialogue event next Thursday, March 30th at the Keene Valley Congregational Church. The public is encouraged to attend.

From 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm, presentations will begin in the sanctuary space with speakers presenting their experience and perspectives of the Standing Rock movement.  Presenters include Katie Wilson, Tom Smith, Nicky Frechette and Dan Plumley – veterans and activists on the Standing Rock issue from Keene.  Mohawk traditional elder and teacher Alan Brant from Ontario, Canada will be attending and will help open the event as well as offer his indigenous perspective on this new era of Standing Rock awareness.
From 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm there will be public discussion, questions and answers from the attendees.  Community and public participation is encouraged.

Parking for the event is alongside Route 73 or behind the church in the church parking lot accessible from Market Street. Community members, KVCC congregational members, young people and the public are encouraged to attend.

Photo: Demonstrators at Standing Rock (used with permission of Dan Plumley).


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices.

To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our Editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags:


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs