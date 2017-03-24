Friday, March 24, 2017

1757 Attack on Fort William Henry Event Saturday

living history eventFort Ticonderoga will hold a one-day living history event on Saturday, March 25th. Attendees will witness how French soldiers, Canadians, and Native warriors prepared for an attack on Fort William Henry on March 16, 1757.

Programs include tours, living history demonstrations, historic trades, weapons demonstrations, and fife and drum corps performances throughout the day.From wool leggings and moccasins, to snowshoes and toboggans, visitors can explore traditional tools and supplies that were vital to winter survival on the frontier of New France. Look into France’s military situation and their strategy against the British as they entered 1757 with outnumbered troops and isolated by a blockade.

Admission to the event is $10 for the general public and free to Fort Ticonderoga Members, Ambassador Pass holders, and children age four and under. For the full event schedule and further information visit Fort Ticonderoga’s website.

