Monday, March 6, 2017

March Maple Madness at The Wild Center

Each weekend in March, The Wild Center in Tupper Lake will be celebrating all things maple. Tour the sugar shack, try the maple quest, taste some maple treats at the cafe, and special programming celebrate the maple sugaring season.

On Saturdays, March 18th and 25th from 8:30 am until 10:30 am visitors can have breakfast at the Waterside Cafe at the Wild Center to celebrate the sweet season of maple sugaring. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, hot beverages, and local maple syrup, followed by a day of maple-themed programs and activities. Tour our on-site sugar shack to learn about the Community Maple Project and get a taste of freshly made syrup. Reservations are appreciated and helps with planning, visit the Wild Center’s website, call (518) 359-7800, or email: rsvp@wildcenter.org. Cost: $5 for members, $7.50 for non-members + admission.

The Sugar Shack Soiree is on Saturday, March 18th from 4 pm to 8 pm, an outdoor maple-themed party to get a taste of the authentic sugaring experience. The party starts at 4 pm, but you can show up anytime. Sip on maple-flavored coffee or a cold beverage while listening to live music. Learn how to boil maple sap, try different syrup grades, and even how to chop wood for the fire. Guests are welcome to bring their own instruments. Cash bar and food are available outside.

Each weekend in March, the sugar shack will be up and running. Visitors can watch how the sweet sap of trees becomes the highlight of a pancake breakfast.

For more information, visit the Wild Center’s website.


Editorial Staff

Stories written under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline are drawn from press releases and other notices.To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


Tags: , ,


Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren.To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs