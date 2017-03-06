March Maple Madness at The Wild Center

Each weekend in March, The Wild Center in Tupper Lake will be celebrating all things maple. Tour the sugar shack, try the maple quest, taste some maple treats at the cafe, and special programming celebrate the maple sugaring season.

On Saturdays, March 18th and 25th from 8:30 am until 10:30 am visitors can have breakfast at the Waterside Cafe at the Wild Center to celebrate the sweet season of maple sugaring. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, hot beverages, and local maple syrup, followed by a day of maple-themed programs and activities. Tour our on-site sugar shack to learn about the Community Maple Project and get a taste of freshly made syrup. Reservations are appreciated and helps with planning, visit the Wild Center’s website, call (518) 359-7800, or email: rsvp@wildcenter.org. Cost: $5 for members, $7.50 for non-members + admission.

The Sugar Shack Soiree is on Saturday, March 18th from 4 pm to 8 pm, an outdoor maple-themed party to get a taste of the authentic sugaring experience. The party starts at 4 pm, but you can show up anytime. Sip on maple-flavored coffee or a cold beverage while listening to live music. Learn how to boil maple sap, try different syrup grades, and even how to chop wood for the fire. Guests are welcome to bring their own instruments. Cash bar and food are available outside.

Each weekend in March, the sugar shack will be up and running. Visitors can watch how the sweet sap of trees becomes the highlight of a pancake breakfast.

