Newcomb Interpretive Center Seeks Artist in Residence

This artist at aicFriday, March 31st is the application deadline for the 2017 Summer Artist-in-Residence at the Adirondack Interpretive Center (AIC) in Newcomb. This is the fourth summer that this public outreach site for ESF Newcomb has hosted an Artist-in-Residence.

The program provides artists at all levels of study with an opportunity to explore and create pieces in a relaxed, supportive and educational setting in the Adirondacks.

The Artist-in-Residence interacts with the general public at the AIC, speaking informally with visitors while working along the trails or in the studio, and more formally through designing and leading art-based workshops at the AIC.

Visit the AIC’s website for more information and application instructions.

Photo of Artist at the AIC, provided.


