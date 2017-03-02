North Country History Day March 4th

Sixty students from across the North Country will compete in the regional New York State History Day contest held in the Mars Education Center at Fort Ticonderoga on Saturday, March 4th. Students placing first and second in their categories will advance to the New York State History Day Contest in Cooperstown on April 24th. This year, the presenters are from Clinton, Essex, St. Lawrence, and Warren counties.

Participants research history topics of their choice related to an annual theme and create exhibits, documentaries, performances, research papers, and website designs to present to a panel of judges. This year’s theme is ‘Taking a Stand in History.’

Students may enter in competition at the regional, state, and national level. Participants include students in grades 6-8 in the Junior Division and grades 9-12 in the Senior Division. National History Day also provides educational services to students and teachers, including a summer internship program, curricular materials, internet resources, and annual teacher workshops and training institutes.

Members of the public are invited to view student projects from 1 pm to 3:15 pm. Student-created performances run from 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm, and exhibits are open from 2:15 pm to 3:15 pm. The public can also attend the Awards Ceremony at 3:15 pm.

There is no charge to attend North Country History Day.

To learn more about North Country History Day and how students can participate, click here.

For a full list of ongoing programs or more information, call (518) 585-2821 or visit Fort Ticonderoga’s website. Fort Ticonderoga is located at 100 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga.

Photo: A student from St. Mary’s School talks with judges about her project at last year’s North Country History Day, courtesy Fort Ticonderoga.