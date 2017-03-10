Old Forge Snofest: First Tour Stop for 2018 Sled Models

The snowmobile season has largely ended around the Adirondacks, but that’s not stopping Old Forge from focusing on snowmobile trails and new sleds. With major snowmobile dealers once again making Old Forge the first stop on the Sneak Peek Tour, snowmobile enthusiasts are getting the most out of the short season.

According to Mike Farmer, Tourism Director for the Town of Webb, the major snowmobile dealers pack up from the Las Vegas Manufacturer Show with transport trucks full of the latest models, demos and cut-away machines.

“This is the chance for people to preview the largest snowmobile manufacturers newest equipment,” says Farmer. “Each manufacturer loads up about 60 machines. About 30-40 machines will be demo models while others will be for display. There are only a few places in the country where people can get a sneak peek and Old Forge is first on the tour.”

The annual Snofest is held at the Old Forge North Street Recreation Center this Friday and Saturday March 10-11, from 9 am – 6 pm. Farmers states that the event is always free with plenty of free parking and a convenient shuttle bus. Guided demo rides take place at the nearby Town of Webb trail system.

As part of Snofest, the Towns of Webb and Inlet will also be offering a special trail permit discount for anyone attending Snofest. Starting March 11, next season’s snowmobile permits (2017-2018) may be purchased (in person) for $65 and also ride the rest of the season for free.

“The snowmobile industry has fierce brand-loyal customers,” says Farmer. “The men and women that ride the various makes know what brand they like. They know what the improvements are and what they are looking for. Because of those knowledgeable fans, the manufacturers send their best representatives to share the latest information. This tour puts consumers in touch with experts in the field.”

Snofest also offers a variety of vendors that include accessories, helmets and gear. Food is available for purchase at the Hiltebrant Recreation Center as well as at any of the Old Forge restaurants and markets. For anyone interested in demos, please contact the local dealerships directly: Big Moose Arctic Cat & Yamaha, Don’s Polaris and Smith Marine.

Photo of Snofest demo used with the permission of Diane Chase, AdirondackFamilyTime.com