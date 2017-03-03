Oldies Show in Long Lake Saturday

The Town of Long Lake will host The Oldies Show on Saturday, March 4th at 7:30 pm at the Long Lake Town Hall, 1204 Main Street.

The Oldies Show is a nine piece show band that plays the greatest hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s. The Oldies Show is made up of music industry veterans, who have shared the stage with a number of the artists they recreate. The Oldies Show has opened for rock and roll legends Lou Christy, Kenny Vance, The Drifters, Sonny Terry and performed as part of The Golden Oldies Spectacular at Proctors Theater.

This concert celebrates the history of rock and roll. Featured styles include doo-wop, early rock and roll, novelty songs, bubblegum pop, folk rock, surf rock, soul music, classic rock and more.

Collectively the band members have over 240 years combined musical experience featuring Rick Storm, Fabian Johnson and Kit Pettit on vocals. Frank Miller on vocals and trumpet, Charlie Vatalaro on saxophone, Mike Moss on keyboards, Steve Sizemore on guitar, Mark Pietrafesa on bass, and Joe Bonville on drums.

Tickets are $10 for Adults, $5 for kids and Long Lake Central School students are free. Tickets are available in advance at the Long Lake Town Offices, 1130 Deerland Road from 10 am to 4 pm daily or at the door starting at 7 pm on Saturday, March 4th. Free parking is available at the Long Lake Town Hall or Long Lake Central School municipal lot.

Photo of The Oldies Show performers provided.