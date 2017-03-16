Theatre Group Presenting ‘Lend Me A Tenor’ in North Creek

Our Town Theatre Group (OTTG) will present Ken Ludwig’s Tony award-winning comedic farce Lend Me A Tenor, on March 24 and 25th at 7:30 pm and March 26th at 1 pm. All performances are in the Lyle Dye Auditorium at Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek.

Lend Me A Tenor tells of an eventful evening in 1934 at the Cleveland Grand Opera Company. World-renowned special guest singer Tito Merelli arrives to play Otello, but before he can go on he is indisposed through a series of mishaps. With only a few hours to spare, Max, the company’s assistant and general-purpose gopher, steps in to the role. When Tito comes to a crazy night gets even crazier.

The cast includes OTTG regulars Judy Stafford and Dan Studnicky of North Creek, Hannah Jay, Dennis Wilson and Wendy Joy-Hayes of Chestertown, Eduardo Muñoz of Minerva, John Gable of Lake George and Kim Smith of Wevertown. This production of Lend Me A Tenor is directed by Jordan Hornstein with production management by Dominick Falzano. Trish Gardner is the stage manager. Costumes are by Robin Jay. Eric Potter is the technical director, lighting and sound designer.

Tickets for Lend Me A Tenor can be reserved here, or by calling (518) 406-8840.

Our Town Theatre Group’s production of Lend Me A Tenor will be performed on Friday, March 24, Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, March 26 at 1 pm.

The Tannery Pond Community Center is located at 228 Main Street, North Creek.