Poor Ice Conditions in the Adirondacks

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation is advising those thinking of traversing the frozen surface of waters in the Adirondacks that due to the recent warm temperatures and rain, ice has dramatically thinned. Additional rain and temperatures in the upper 40s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday which will further weaken ice.

Areas around inlets, outlets and shorelines of largely open water or thin ice should be avoided. Rivers, streams and most channels of moving water through lakes and ponds are also open or covered with dangerously thin ice.

Ice near boathouses and docks, especially those using “bubblers” or other ice prevention devices, should also be avoided. Motor vehicles, snowmobiles and ATVs should not be taken on any ice at this time.

No ice should be considered safe without checking the thickness and condition of the ice first. If you plan to go on the ice, be safe on the ice.