Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Scholarships Available Through Adirondack Foundation

This spring, Adirondack Foundation is offering nearly $141,000 in scholarship opportunities to students and families seeking financial aid for higher education.

A limited number of scholarships are available for current college students; the majority of scholarships are for high school graduating seniors. To learn more, contact your school guidance counselor, or click here for a list of the scholarship grants available to Adirondack students, application information, and deadlines for submission.

The deadline for most applications is April 15.

To learn more about donating to scholarships, contact Adirondack Foundation Vice President Mel Eisinger at (518) 523-9904, or email mel@adkfoundation.org.

For more information about applying for scholarships, contact Program Officer Andrea Grout at (518) 523-9904 or email andrea@adkfoundation.org.


