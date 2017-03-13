Seagle Music Colony’s Artistic Director Now Full Time

Seagle Music Colony in Schroon Lake has announced that Artistic Director Darren K. Woods, who has been in a leadership role with the company since 1996, has assumed a full time position.

Woods will continue to be Artistic Director, a position charged with the artistic direction of the company, but his duties will expand to include leadership of the Colony’s fundraising efforts. He joins Tony Kostecki, General Director and Jim Koehnle, Managing/Technical Director as the third full-time employee of the organization.

In addition to his long association with Seagle Music Colony, Woods brings knowledge about arts organization fundraising to his newly expanded position. Woods was General Director of Fort Worth Opera from 2001 to 2017 and during his tenure the company had substantial increases in foundation and individual giving, and also drew international attention for its groundbreaking work in cultivating and presenting new operas – an area that Seagle Music Colony has also explored in recent years.

Since 2005, Seagle Music Colony has held workshops of nine operas-in-progress, and mounted productions of four twenty-first century operas, including the world premiere in 2016 of Roscoe by composer Evan Mack and librettist Joshua McGuire. Many of these workshops and productions have been supported by significant foundation and government grants.

Additionally, Seagle Music Colony continues efforts, stimulated by its centennial celebration in 2015, to revitalize its campus infrastructure and create endowment funds to support its program into the future. Efforts to date, supported by individuals and grants, have allowed for significant refurbishing of the Oscar Seagle Memorial Theater, as well as the construction of a faculty housing unit scheduled for completion in May of 2017. With plans for additional campus housing, dining facilities and a new theater in the future, Woods will lead efforts to raise funds in support of these endeavors.

The mission of Seagle Music Colony is to identify, train and develop gifted singers and to present quality opera and musical theatre performances to the public. More information about Seagle Music Colony, including a full listing of its summer events and performances, can be found on their website.

Photo: Darren Woods, courtesy Seagle Music Colony.