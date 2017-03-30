State: Adirondack Rail Trail Possible Despite Deed Questions

Opponents of the state’s plan to remove 34 miles of tracks between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake have questioned whether the state owns the rail corridor.

As it turns out, the state doesn’t own two parcels in the corridor: a half-mile stretch in Saranac Lake and a smaller parcel at the end of the line in Lake Placid. The state says it owns the rest of the corridor.

The Saranac Lake parcel is adjacent to North Country Community College and owned by Franklin and Essex counties. The Lake Placid parcel is owned by the Lake Placid-North Elba Historical Society, which operates a museum in the depot there.

The state says the landowners have agreed to work with the state to allow the rail trail. In court papers, the state says it has three options: buy the properties, acquire easements to allow public access, or appropriate the parcels.

But the state also says it can create the rail trail even if the landowners don’t cooperate. Read the full story on my Outtakes blog on the Adirondack Explorer website.

Photo by Mike Lynch: rail corridor near Saranac Lake.