State: Adirondack Rail Trail Possible Despite Deed Questions

Opponents of the state’s plan to remove 34 miles of tracks between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake have questioned whether the state owns the rail corridor.

As it turns out, the state doesn’t own two parcels in the corridor: a half-mile stretch in Saranac Lake and a smaller parcel at the end of the line in Lake Placid. The state says it owns the rest of the corridor.

The Saranac Lake parcel is adjacent to North Country Community College and owned by Franklin and Essex counties. The Lake Placid parcel is owned by the Lake Placid-North Elba Historical Society, which operates a museum in the depot there.

The state says the landowners have agreed to work with the state to allow the rail trail. In court papers, the state says it has three options: buy the properties, acquire easements to allow public access, or appropriate the parcels.

But the state also says it can create the rail trail even if the landowners don’t cooperate. Read the full story on my Outtakes blog on the Adirondack Explorer website.

Phil Brown

Since 1999, Phil Brown has been Editor of the nonprofit Adirondack Explorer, the regional bimonthly with a focus on outdoor recreation and environmental issues, the same topics he writes about here at Adirondack Almanack.

Phil is also an energetic outdoorsman whose job and personal interests often find him hiking, canoeing, rock climbing, trail running, and backcountry skiing.

He is the author of Adirondack Paddling: 60 Great Flatwater Adventures, which he co-published with the Adirondack Mountain Club, and the editor of Bob Marshall in the Adirondacks, an anthology of Marshall’s writings.

Visit Lost Pond Press for more information.


  1. Pete Nelson Pete Nelson says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:02 am

    And here we go again, off to the races!

    The lawsuit will play out as it does. The deed issue is pretty much a non-issue.

  2. Paul says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Why would they talk about what they could do if the landowners don’t cooperate when they already said that they are going to cooperate. If Pete is right (and from what they say it sounds like he is) and this is a non-issue then why not settle it right now?

    In SL where the RR tracks cross river street and then pine street and then go under Forest Hill ave and then cross the pine street again and then cross the river on the bridge and then cross Woodruff Street and then cross Bloomingdale ave and then Margret Street (then goes by the depot) and then Cedar Street and then Broadway before heading out to Lake Colby – all of that land is owned by New York State? That’s amazing.

