‘Votes for Women’ Exhibit Opening Ticonderoga Historical Season

The Ticonderoga Historical Society will unveil ‘Votes for Women,’ the first of three new exhibits being installed at the Hancock House on Friday, March 31 at 7 pm. Historical Society Programs Assistant and former Essex County Historian Diane O’Connor will present the opening talk, which is free and open to the public.

Votes for Women looks at the fight for women’s suffrage in New York State, where women won the right to vote in 1917, more than two years before the national amendment to the Constitution was ratified.

While the exhibit will remain in place until the conclusion of the national celebration in 2020, interpretive aspects of the exhibit are expected to change to expand upon the theme of women’s suffrage.

Refreshments will be served and reservations are not required. For additional information regarding this program, or upcoming exhibits and programs, call (518) 585-7868 or via e-mail at tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.

Additional exhibits scheduled to open this spring include “Til It’s Over Over There,” a look at the United States’ entry into World War I and “Steamboats a Comin,” a celebration of the centennial of steam boats on the region’s lakes.

Founded in 1897 and chartered in 1909, the Ticonderoga Historical Society advances the preservation and interpretation of history through collections, programs and community outreach.

Photo: Inez Milholland at a New York City women’s suffrage parade on May 3, 1913, courtesy of Library of Congress.