Crowded Wilmington Whiteface Bike Fest Splits Events

A new Tour of Wilmington Whiteface, a two-day mountain and road bike event, will be held June 3rd and 4th, and features both the 7th annual Wilmington Whiteface 100K mountain bike race (WW100) and the 16th annual Whiteface Mountain Uphill Bike Race.

The Saturday and Sunday event is expected to bring hundreds of cycling enthusiasts to the Wilmington region to race in both the 69-mile long mountain bike race and the 11-mile road race to the summit of Whiteface Mountain, New York State’s fifth highest peak.

Over the past six years, these two events were a part of the annual Wilmington Whiteface Bike fest, but the Whiteface Visitors Bureau believed that there were too many activities for a single weekend, so the bike fest is slated for September 1st to 3rd, while these two races will stand alone on the first weekend of June.

The WW100 race kicks off the June race weekend. This mountain bike race begins at Whiteface and takes more than 500 riders up, down, through and around twisting dirt, paved and gravel roads, back country trails and single track as well as climbs that measure more than 750 meters each. That’s all before the return to Whiteface where a final 360-foot climb leads to the finish line.

The WW100 is one of only eight Leadville qualifiers and the top finishers from this event automatically qualify for the prestigious Leadville 100 MTB slated for August 12, 2017.

On Sunday, as many as 300-plus cyclists, and a handful of unicyclists, begin the 16th annual Whiteface Mountain Uphill Bike Race at the base of the mountain and then proceed to the Whiteface Veterans’ Memorial Highway to begin the 3,500-foot climb ending at the finish line 4,865 feet above sea-level.

Cyclists who participate in both races will be eligible for cash prizes.

To sign up for both the events, click here.

For more information about both events, click here.

Photo: 2016 Whiteface Up Hill Bike Race, courtesy of ORDA/ Whiteface Lake Placid.