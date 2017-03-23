Rail-Trail Advocates Join Adirondack Railroad Lawsuit

Adirondack Recreational Trail Advocates filed a friend-of-the-court brief this week in the lawsuit over the state’s plan to remove 34 miles of railroad tracks between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake and create a trail for bicycling, hiking, snowmobiling, and other pursuits.
ARTA joined the suit on the side of three state agencies being sued: the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Department of Transportation, and the Adirondack Park Agency.
The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, based in Utica, contends the plan to divide the state-owned Adirondack Rail Corridor into an 85-mile rail segment and a 34-mile trail segment is illegal. DEC and DOT developed the plan, and the APA approved it.
The society is the parent company of Adirondack Scenic Railroad. If the state’s plan is implemented, ASR will have to shut down a seasonal tourist train that runs 10 miles between Lake Placid and Saranac Lake. However, it could continue running trains out of Utica and Old Forge. In fact, the state’s plan also calls for fixing up 45 miles of largely unused track between Big Moose and Tupper Lake, so the tourist trains will be able to travel farther than they can now.
The nonprofit ARTA formed in 2010 to push for removing the tracks and establishing a recreational trail all the way from Lake Placid to Big Moose or Old Forge—up to 90 miles. In the legal brief, ARTA’s lawyer, former Congressman Bill Owens, says ARTA didn’t get all it wanted in the state’s plan but nevertheless accepts the result.
Owens noted that the state held numerous public meetings, reviewed thousands of comments, and examined many studies and other documents before deciding that dividing the rail corridor into two segments would be the most beneficial use of the corridor.
“The result of this fundamentally rational and fair process by the Agencies was a plan that gave the Petitioner [the railway society] some of what it wanted and ARTA some of what it wanted,” Owens wrote. “Petitioner should not get a second bite at the apple through this lawsuit.” He accused the railroad of trying to “make an end run around the will of the public.”
ARTA Chairman Joseph Mercurio said in an affidavit filed with the brief that thousands of people, hundreds of businesses, and most municipalities along the corridor supported removing the tracks between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake or at least studying the idea.
“Unlike the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc., ARTA chose to accept the result of New York State’s process,” said Mercurio, a Saranac Lake resident.
Both the legal brief and the affidavit were filed on Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court.
The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society contends, among other things, that the state has failed to comply with state Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Law.
The rail corridor is on both the state and national Registers of Historic Places. The state acknowledges that tearing up tracks will result in an adverse impact on the historical resource, but it says it can mitigate the impact by fixing up depots and other structures, installing interpretive signs, and taking other actions.
In his affidavit, Mercurio said ARTA has suggested a number of other ways that the state and municipalities could repurpose the rail corridor. These include turning depots into visitor centers and cafes, displaying old steam engines on railroad sidings, and converting dining cars into snack bars.
“The history of the Corridor can be better protected, enhanced, and presented to the public by an invigorated multi-use recreational trail than by neglected and infrequently used scenic railroad,” Mercurio said.
State officials say they will decide on specific actions down the road, but Jonathan Fellows and Suzanne Messer, the attorneys for the railroad society, contend that isn’t good enough. They say the law requires the state to come up with a detailed mitigation plan long before undertaking any work.
“The removal of the rail infrastructure will destroy a unique historic resource in the name of erecting more trails in the Adirondacks, of which there are already many, and no true measures have been considered to mitigate that destruction,” they said in a memorandum of law filed with the court last week.
Owens noted that the rail corridor is used only for tourist trains, not moving freight or passengers in and out of the Adirondacks. “This means that even as a tourist railroad it does not maintain its full historic nature,” he said. “Instead, the Agencies have reasonably determined that the removal of the tracks and ties will leave in place the character of rail infrastructure. Therefore, minimal mitigation, if any, is required because the Corridor is not being destroyed, merely repurposed.”
The railroad society also contends that the track removal violates the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan, which designates the rail line as a Travel Corridor. Owens, however, said the recreational trail will also be used for travel—by cyclists, walkers, snowmobilers, and others.
“If bicycle tourism and snowmobile tourism are not transportation, then Petitioner’s usage as a scenic railroad … would similarly not be transportation … because the purpose of a scenic railroad is not to move freight or even people,” he said. “The purpose of a scenic railroad is to enjoy the scenery.”
Acting State Supreme Court Justice Robert G. Main Jr. heard arguments in the case on January 30. He has prohibited the state from removing tracks until he issues a decision.
NOTE: Dick Beamish, the founder and former publisher of the Explorer which owns Adirondack Almanack, is active in ARTA. He has retired as publisher, but he remains on the Explorer board of directors. He had no input into this story. In fact, no one at ARTA knew I was writing this story.
It is interesting that only now is ARTA showing up in court; they must have believed the fix was in until Justice Main called the state’s bluff.
It’s also interesting that only now is ARTA suddenly concerned about addressing the historic preservation questions. Repurposing dining cars as snack bars, finding steam engines to park on sections of track, turning depots into visitor centers… Why did not ARTA share these ideas sooner – and how exactly do they plan to pay for them? This is a far cry from their original claim that just putting up a few kiosks would be more than enough. It’s all of a piece with the elaborate trail fantasies they’ve been spinning all along.
And let’s talk about that ‘compromise’ ARTA claims to have settled for. Some compromise; the state promises to upgrade a section it was supposed to do all along and takes the rest away from the railroad, including the part it has already restored. ARTA’s claim that they have accepted getting just 34 miles is belied by the fact that they are referring this as “Phase 1” on their Facebook pages – they still plan to go after the rest of the line all the way back to Thendara. Do not be fooled by their protestations of innocence.
Far from taking “a second bite at the apple”, the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society is simply exercising every citizen’s right to appeal decisions by the state that are arbitrary, in violation of the letter and spirit of the law, or are otherwise ill-considered. As the legal appeal has already established serious shortcomings in the actions of DEC, DOT and the APA, it appears to be more than justified. Anyone who has ever been the target of high-handed actions by the state should be encouraged to see that there are still some checks and balances. (IF you can afford them – support the rail defense fund! Not every group has someone with deep pockets backing them.)
As for ARTA’s customary slanders about the railroad, it should be remarked the line hosts thousands of visitors, numbers continue to increase – and that does not include the amazing numbers the Rail Explorers achieved before the state shut them down. The railroad attracts visitors, brings money and jobs into the local economy, helps support its own operations, and provides a unique experience in a competitive tourism market. A ‘free’ bike trail can’t match that – but it will be a constant drain on money to keep it up, and a drain on public safety services.
The corridor is already a multi – use facility, used by snowmobilers, skiers, and hikers in the railroad’s off season, who benefit from the work the railroad does to keep the corridor open. The railroad also supports a cooperative boating – rail operation, and bike – rail trips. The entire line is in use. There could already be passenger service all the way to Lake Placid – IF the state had come up with the funding it promised over the years.
(And if anyone believes the state when it says it will still be a transportation corridor even without rails, so snowmobiles can still use it, these are also the same people who claimed there were absolutely no title problems with the land under the rails..)
Regarding freight operations, it is not possible so long as the line has to shut down for the winter users. My understanding is that to operate as a common carrier, federal regulations would require them to offer service year round – hence no snowmobiles.
For historic purposes, some tourist lines do run occasional freights for photo run-byes and mixed trains, so that could happen. Of course, given the way snowmobile numbers keep dropping, and the way the winters have become so undependable, freight service may look like a better option down the road. The track could support it now.
“ARTA Chairman Joseph Mercurio said in an affidavit filed with the brief that thousands of people, hundreds of businesses, and most municipalities along the corridor supported removing the tracks between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake or at least studying the idea.”
This is of a piece of the rest of the fantasy-based math ARTA and the state have been using to try to justify removing the last railroad into the central Adirondacks, a critical transportation asset in a region where the highways are too easily compromised, and a connection to the nation’s passenger rail system, Amtrak. It would be just as true to point out thousands of people, hundreds of businesses and most municipalities along the corridor also SUPPORT keeping the line – as do people outside of the area. (You know, that place visitors and money comes from?)
Governor Cuomo has called for upgrades to Whiteface and Mt. van Hoevenburg to make them year round attractions. Why spend millions on that, and then cut off a direct means of bringing visitors right to them from around the country and the world? This year Amtrak revived weekend passenger service between Denver, CO and the Winter Park resort. They’ve had sold out trains and filled quite a few hotel rooms. I hear there may be some hotel rooms opening up in Saranac Lake one of these days? Ever think of being able to offer packaged rail travel plans to fill them?
It would be far better for the state to admit Alternate 7 is fatally flawed, and return to the 1996 plan of redeveloping the corridor and building the trails around it. Thanks to ARPS, the railroad part of the plan is nearly complete. Foot-dragging by the state is why the trail plans lag so badly. In other places around the United States and the rest of world, integrating rails, trails, and other transportation modes is a matter of common sense that makes each more than they would be alone.
It’s time to back away from the small group of anti-rail activists who want to carve out their own little private reserve on the public’s dime. Do not compromise the economic and historic value of the corridor by carving it up into little pieces; once started, where would it end? The whole really is greater than the sum of its parts – Rails AND Trails are the way to go. The time for half-measures and false compromises is over.